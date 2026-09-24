Hoos Ready for Preseason Tests

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — With only the occasional break in their training schedule, they’ve been battling each other at John Paul Jones Arena since the middle of June. The players on the University of Virginia men’s basketball team can’t wait to test themselves against new competition.

“Man, I’m ready,” All-ACC forward Thijs De Ridder said.

UVA officially opens the season, its second under head coach Ryan Odom, on Nov. 3 against Drexel at JPJ. Before then, though, the Cavaliers will play three exhibition games, the first of which is Sunday in Charleston, S.C.

As part of The LinkU Invitational, Virginia will meet Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. Weather permitting, the game will be played outdoors at Credit One Stadium.

“It's going to be a good test against a good team,” center Johann Grünloh said, “and it's going to help us prepare for the season.”

The other two exhibition games are next month. UVA hosts Richmond on Oct. 9 at JPJ before traveling to Philadelphia to face Villanova on Oct. 22.

These exhibitions are open to the public, and for many programs they’ve taken the place of the closed scrimmages that for years were a preseason tradition.

“Truth be told, I love the closed scrimmages,” Odom said. “There’s no eyes on it, and it’s a chance for two teams to get in there and be really competitive and learn from one another and see different combinations and try new things. But the way the climate is now in our game, it's important that we get our teams out there in front of our fans as early as we can, so they can begin to get to know the guys.”

More tickets have opened up for Sunday's exhibition game‼️https://t.co/ykcbuyqg72

Use code: UVAATCOS#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ID0KHgYY4Y — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) September 24, 2026

From a team that finished 30-6 in 2025-26, the Wahoos return three starters—the 6-foot-9 De Ridder, the 7-foot Grünloh and 6-foot-7 Sam Lewis—as well as 5-foot-10 Chance Mallory, who came off the bench but averaged starter’s minutes.

De Ridder led the Wahoos in scoring (15.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 per game). Grünloh blocked 80 shots and averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 rebounds, Lewis shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range and was third on the team in scoring (10.6 ppg), and Mallory was first on the team in steals (57) and second in assists (121).

Odom said he’s yet to decide who’ll join those four in the starting lineup.

“We have four guys coming back that are known quantities, basically,” he said. “We know their games and how they have performed so far under the lights. We certainly want those guys to improve, we need them to improve, but [the exhibitions are] a bigger chance for the other guys to get out there. We want to see different combinations and give guys a chance to get out there and perform.”

Six scholarship players have joined the program since the end of the 2025-26 school year: transfers Kalu Anya (Saint Louis), Jan Vide (Loyola Marymount), Jurian Dixon (UC Irvine) and Christian Harmon (Arkansas State), plus first-years Nolan Adekunle, who’s from Germany, and Favour Ibe. Rounding out the roster are returners Elijah Gertrude, Martin Carrere, Carter Long, Desmond Roberts and Owen Odom and new walk-ons Nick Rotter and Quincy Watson.

“The starting five is going to be pretty much the same as last year,” De Ridder said, “with Chance on and with another new guy, so I think it's going to click right away. I think that it's one of our big advantages going into this season, so I’m excited for that.”

At this time last year, De Ridder, who’s from Belgium, and Grünloh, who’s from Germany, were new not only to UVA but to the United States.

“It's so much different now,” Grünloh said this week. “You start to know the place, know where to go, where to get something to eat or just hang out a little bit. You really start appreciating the place. It never gets boring.”

He’s healthy again, too, after playing the final stretch of last season season with a broken wrist on his shooting hand. That limited what Grünloh was able to do on offense, and he didn’t attempt a 3-pointer in any of Virginia’s final five games.

De Ridder is in a better place, too.

“I worked my butt off this summer,” De Ridder said. “So I feel more comfortable with everything. I'm just excited for myself, too. I'm ready.”

He smiled. “After the season, I have to get a job somewhere, so it's kind of a pressure on me. I'm ready for that pressure and I'm just excited for the team.”

Odom has seen De Ridder and Grünloh grow on and off the court, but he said he “thought they were pretty comfortable right away last year. I think that's one of the reasons they're still here: they found a home away from home. So there's definitely a level of comfort. They know what to expect to meet the challenges necessary to be successful but also enjoy UVA as well.”