No. 9 Virginia Welcomes No. 11 Syracuse to Open Homestand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To open the longest homestand of the season, the No. 9 Virginia field hockey team (5-2, 1-1 ACC) is set to host the No. 11 Syracuse (5-1, 0-0 ACC) on Friday (Sept. 25) at Turf Field for Alumni Weekend.

HOW TO WATCH

Live coverage of Friday’s game will be broadcast on ACCNX. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official X account (@UVAFieldHockey).

Vs. No. 11 Syracuse on Friday at 4 p.m.

Live Stats

Live Stream

MATCH NOTES

Virginia and Syracuse are both ranked in the top 15 of the NFHCA poll.

During the 2025 campaign, the Cavaliers went 8-1 in contests against ranked opponents and are 3-1 during the early going of the 2026 season.

Duke enters the weekend with a 5-1 record. The Orange’s only loss was in a shootout to No. 20 Rutgers as part of the Big 10/ACC Challenge. Friday’s contest will be Syracuse’s ACC opener.

Offensively, 11 different Cavaliers have scored a goal over the opening seven games of the season. Fourth year Mia Abello and first year Caitlin Connell pace the UVA attack with three goals each, while the dynamic duo of Catalina Quinteros, Lauren Sloan and Livvy Barker have each netted a pair. Fourth Year Emma Watchilla paces all Cavaliers with five assists.

Virginia enters the weekend with a record of 17-4 against Syracuse.

In the 2025 regular season meeting between the Cavaliers and the Orange, a goal from Abello in the final minute lifted Virginia over Syracuse 2-1 in a top five matchup.

Virginia eliminated Syracuse in the ACC Championship semifinals with a 3-2 in over the Orange in dramatic shootout fashion.

ON THE HORIZON

UVA will continue its homestand against Stanford (Oct. 2) and No.17 Cal (Oct. 4). Both games will be streamed on ACCNX.