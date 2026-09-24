Virginia Begins ACC Volleyball Action at Clemson, Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia opens ACC play this weekend with a two-match road trip, beginning with a 6 p.m. Friday matchup at Clemson before heading to Georgia Tech for a 1 p.m. matchup Sunday.

The Cavaliers (4-5, 0-0 ACC) dropped a pair of matches at home to Ohio State last weekend. Virginia nearly completed a reverse sweep Friday night, rallying from a two-set deficit to force a fifth set before falling to the Buckeyes, then dropped Saturday’s match in three sets.

On the season, third-year outside hitter leads the Hoos with 105 kills and 3.09 kills per set, while fourth-year middle Emily Fowler has anchored the Cavalier defense with 47 blocks and 1.38 blocks per set. Fowler matched her career high with nine blocks against the Buckeyes in Friday’s five-set thriller.

Clemson (6-6, 0-0 ACC) closed its non-conference slate with a 3-1 victory over USC Upstate on Sunday, ending a five-game losing streak for the Tigers. First-year Maddie Anspaugh leads the Tigers with 3.40 kills per set and is followed by second-year Anika Groom at 3.11 kills per set.

Georgia Tech (8-3, 0-0 ACC) was receiving votes in Monday’s AVCA Top 25, though it enters the weekend on a two-game losing streak after falling to No. 1 Nebraska 3-1 and rival Georgia 3-2. The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year right side hitter Alida Bennour at 3.46 kills per set and second-year middle Zoe Humphrey with 1.26 blocks per set.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Both Friday’s match at Clemson and Sunday’s match at Georgia Tech will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia last opened ACC play on the road in 2024. That season, the Hoos began conference play with a 3-2 win at Wake Forest.

Emily Fowler’s 1.38 blocks per set ranks fifth in the ACC and 33rd nationally. Her 47 total blocks rank seventh in the ACC.

Saturday’s match saw first-year DS/L Ruby McDermott and first year middle Skyler Bates make their first career starts.

SERIES HISTORY

Clemson leads the all-time series with Virginia, 47-24.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series with Virginia, 44-22.

ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers head to California next weekend for a pair of matches at Cal next Friday and Stanford next Saturday.