Virginia Set to Compete in Sean Earl Loyola Lakefront Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and No. 20 women’s cross country programs head west to Chicago on Friday (Sept. 25) to compete in the Sean Earl Loyola Lakefront Invitational at the Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course, hosted by Loyola Chicago.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The races will not be streamed, but live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official X account (@UVAtfcc).

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS (*Times are Eastern)

10 a.m. | Tom Cooney Women’s 6k Championship

10:40 a.m. | Tom Cooney Men’s 8k Championship

11:20 a.m. | Women’s 6k Open

Noon | Men’s 8k Open

RANKINGS

The Virginia women enter the meet ranked No. 20 in the USTFCCCA Week 1 National Poll and fourth in the Southeast Region. The men were picked fourth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll.

NOTING THE CAVALIERS