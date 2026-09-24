Virginia Set to Compete in Sean Earl Loyola Lakefront Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and No. 20 women’s cross country programs head west to Chicago on Friday (Sept. 25) to compete in the Sean Earl Loyola Lakefront Invitational at the Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course, hosted by Loyola Chicago.
HOW TO FOLLOW
The races will not be streamed, but live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official X account (@UVAtfcc).
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS (*Times are Eastern)
10 a.m. | Tom Cooney Women’s 6k Championship
10:40 a.m. | Tom Cooney Men’s 8k Championship
11:20 a.m. | Women’s 6k Open
Noon | Men’s 8k Open
RANKINGS
The Virginia women enter the meet ranked No. 20 in the USTFCCCA Week 1 National Poll and fourth in the Southeast Region. The men were picked fourth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll.
NOTING THE CAVALIERS
- In the season opener, the UVA women placed second at the Virginia Invitational. Overall, the Cavaliers posted five top-10 finishes, led by Stella Kermes, who placed second.
- First year Luke Hnatt led the UVA men to a third-place finish at the Virginia Invitational in the season opener. Hnatt placed the Cavaliers with a 10th-place finish.
- Chase Gilbert earned ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week honors after her performance at the Virginia Invitational. The first year placed 11th and was one of seven Cavaliers who finished in the top 15.
- On the women’s side, UVA returns five top finishers from a squad that finished 24th at the 2025 NCAA Championships. The returners include Tatum David, Gillian Bushee, Stella Kermes, Tatum Olesen and Cate DeSousa.
- On the men’s side, Virginia is coming off the program’s best team finish at the 2025 NCAA Cross Country Championships since 1984. Gary Martin landed All-America honors and led the Cavaliers to a seventh-place finish.