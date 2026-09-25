Keegan Rice Advances to ITA All-American Quarterfinals

TULSA, Okla. - Members of the Virginia men's tennis team will compete in singles and doubles at the ITA All-American Championships, held Sept. 21-27 at the Michael Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Third year Keegan Rice has advanced to the quarterfinals of the championship, earning an invitation to the 2026 NCAA Singles Championship.

The ITA All-American Championships have been a staple of the fall college tennis calendar for more than 40 years. Seeing the nation’s best players compete for individual glory, the All-American Championships became a qualifying event for the NCAA Individual Championships in 2024 as part of a two-year pilot program that went into permanent effect before the 2026-27 season.

For the 21st straight season, the University of Tulsa will be hosting the ITA Men’s All-American Championships.

Ten singles players (10) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists). Meanwhile, five doubles teams (5) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the All-American Championships (four main draw semifinalists and the consolation champion).

Keegan Rice and Andres Santamarta Roig both won their opening matches in the singles main draw to advance to Thursday's Round of 32. Rice then picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win against Asahi Harazaki of Oklahoma to advance to the Round of 16 where he picked up a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win to advance to the quarterfinals.

Luca Preda won two matches in the qualifying draw to earn a spot in the main draw, but was edged in his opener and will compete in the consolation draw. Jangjun Kim has also dropped into the consolation draw. Both won their first matches on Thursday and an early match on Friday to remain in contention for an NCAA invitation. They will play a second match on Friday evening with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

Santamarta Roig was edged in his main draw match on Thursday to also drop into the backdraw. He suffered a loss on Friday to end his run at the tournament.

Kim and Santamarta Roig are also competing in the doubles consolation draw.