Alumni Spotlight: Rodney McLeod

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In November 2011, near the end of his stellar career as a University of Virginia defensive back, Rodney McLeod played at Scott Stadium for the last time. He hasn’t been back there for a game since, but that’s about to change.

McLeod, who spent 13 years in the NFL, will be the analyst on ACC Network’s broadcast of UVA’s game against visiting Delaware on Saturday night. He’s in his second year with ESPN and ACC Network, but this will be first Virginia game he’s worked at any site.

During his prep for the game, McLeod said with a laugh, he’s had to remind himself to not say ‘we’ when discussing the Cavaliers.

“You’ve got to remove yourself as much as possible and keep it neutral,” McLeod said Thursday. “I’m going to need to do some 48-hour, 24-hour training, just to get to some practice reps in and ensure I don’t do that on air.”

McLeod and his wife, the former Erika Lee, who’s also a UVA graduate, live in Philadelphia with their two young children. He stays busy. In addition to his broadcast work, he assists the Eagles in a player development role, McLeod said, working with their wide receivers and “just sharing my knowledge of the game, figuring out ways for them to gain a competitive edge week to week, based off any details that maybe I've seen on film, or route concepts that might be useful for the coaches to put in place versus different coverages.”

Weekends find him in the broadcast booth.

“One thing I thoroughly enjoy is teaching the game of football, watching film and analyzing it and really breaking it down, ripping it apart,” McLeod said. “I think that's one of the most fascinating pieces of the game for me. And my job is to educate others on what I know, what I see.”

This will the first time he’s been to Scott Stadium for a game since he graduated from UVA, but McLeod has returned to Grounds multiple times over the years. Most recently, he spoke to the football team at the Hardie Center in August.

“He did an outstanding job,” head coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday. “He talked about his journey and the importance of just being present on your own journey and not comparing it to anybody else’s, and the importance of everybody's role, and he gave us a great quote that I actually used [Monday].”

As a safety for the Eagles, McLeod helped them win Super Bowl LII in February 2018. He learned that season, McLeod told UVA’s players, that “everybody's fingerprints are on the trophy. Everybody matters.”

McLeod was undrafted coming out of Virginia, but that didn’t deter him. He played six seasons with the Eagles, four with the Rams, two with the Browns and one with the Colts.

He faced many obstacles along the way. McLeod twice suffered torn ACLs during his NFL career, and he pointed out to the Cavaliers “just how cruel and violent this game can be, and the emotional roller coaster that it can take you on, and the importance of having healthy outlets when you do face adversity in this game,” Elliott said. “He did a phenomenal job, and I'm still taking messaging from that talk and using it with our players.”