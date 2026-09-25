No. 20 Virginia Women Claim Team Title at Sean Earl Loyola Lakefront Invitational

CHICAGO, Ill. – In the first road meet of the 2026 campaign, the No. 20 Virginia women’s cross country team topped the team leaderboard in the 6k race at the Sean Earl Loyola Lakefront Invitational hosted by Loyola Chicago. The Virginia men’s cross country team placed 13th in the 8k.

The Virginia women won the 6k race, scoring 71 points to beat No. 24 Minnesota with 112 points. Five Cavaliers posted top-20 results, led by Stella Kermes in 11th with a personal-best time of 19:43.39. The UVA quartet of Gillian Bushee (19:43.93), Carly Wilkes (19:44.54, PB), Cate DeSousa (19:50.85, PB) and Tatum Olesen (19:51.40, PB) finished 12-13-17-18 to secure the Virginia victory. Arizona’s Mercy Chepkemoi claimed the individual title in 19:02.52.

On the men’s side, first year Luke Hnatt paced the Cavalier men with a 23:33.04 time and a 30th-place finish. Fellow first year Sean Gray (23:24.38) claimed 37th, while second year Sean Gray ran a 23:46.88 to place 73rd. Right behind Gray, Richard Moreno tallied a 74th-place finish with a personal best time of 23:46.90. Illinois native Philip Cupial ran a 24:04.97 to finish in 98th. Tulane’s Bernard Cheruiyot notched the individual victory while Arizona bested Michigan for the team title.

FROM INTERIM HEAD COACH TREVOR DUNBAR

“Great day in Chicago for the women. We were well prepared and confident to bring the fight. Coming away with a victory against a strong field and adding Gillian and Tatum back into our lineup was a really positive sign for what lies ahead. We will enjoy this one and then be back to work on Sunday.”

UP NEXT

For the final road meet of the season, the Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams will travel to Bethlehem, Pa., on Oct. 2 to participate in the Paul Short Run.

SEAN EARL LOYOLA LAKEFRONT INVITATIONAL

SYDENY R. MAROVITZ GOLF COURSE

CHICAGO, ILL.

Women’s Team Results (6K)

Virginia - 71 Minnesota - 112 Northwestern - 123 Vanderbilt - 150 Middle Tennessee – 157 Gonzaga – 192 Furman – 201 Tulane – 212 Michigan – 217 Lipscomb – 231 Oregon State – 233 Arizona – 280 Miami (OH) – 342 Cal Poly – 343 Wisconsin – 371 Ohio – 409 Loyola (Ill.)– 442

Men’s Team Results (8K)