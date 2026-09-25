No. 9 Virginia Drops Friday Contest to No. 11 Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia field hockey team (5-3, 1-2 ACC) fell 3-0 to the Syracuse Orange (6-1, 1-0) on Friday night (Sept. 25) at Turf Field.

Goals (Assist)

7:02 Syracuse – Sammie Goin (Aubrey Turner)

26:43 Syracuse - Aubrey Turner

54:05 Syracuse - Karsin Beatty (Jess Liddell)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The visiting Orange capitalized early with the first Syracuse goal of the game on a penalty corner with just over eight minutes remaining in the opening frame. Virginia carried the play following the opening goal before an ill-advised pass in front of the UVA net led directly to another Syracuse goal that put the Orange up 2-0 at halftime.

Out of the break, the Cavaliers outshot the Orange 4-1 and were held scoreless on a pair of penalty corners. With six minutes remaining in regulation, Syracuse converted on its second penalty corner of the evening to push the advantage to 3-0. Virginia forced a trio of penalty corners in the final two minutes of the game that were defended by Syracuse.

Starting in goal, UVA’s Nilou Lempers made three saves and surrendered three goals in the contest while Syracuse’s Jessie Eieslin tallied six saves in the shutout.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Virginia outshot Syracuse 14-6 and each squad had six shots on goal.

The Cavaliers had eight penalty corners to Syracuse’s three.

Syracuse made six saves compared to UVA’s three.

FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN

“The scoreboard looks terrible right now, but we need to take an honest look at what we do. What is working and what is not working and we have to do it with a positive attitude because there is no point in complaining. We just have to look at ourselves and get better.”

ON THE HORIZON

UVA will continue its homestand against Stanford (Oct. 2) and No.17 Cal (Oct. 4). Both games will be streamed on ACCNX.