Women's TennisWomen's Tennis
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Genis Salas and Rolls Advance to ITA All-American Conso Doubles Final

Katie Rolls and Martina Genis Salas will compete on Sunday morning, playing for an invitation to the NCAA Doubles Championship

CARY, N.C. - Members of the Virginia women's tennis team will be competing in singles and doubles at the 2026 ITA All-American Championships being held Sept. 19-27 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C.

Martina Genis Salas and Katie Rolls have advanced to the consolation doubles final. They will face a doubles teams from Ohio State (either Alessia Cau and Nao Nishino or Audrey Spencer and Sophia Cisse-Ignatiev) on Sunday morning with the champion earning a place in the NCAA Doubles Championship.

Genis Salas and Rolls lost their opening match in the main draw, falling into the consolation bracket where they won three matches, including two in third-set 10-point tiebreakers, to advance to Sunday's final.

Since 1983, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships have featured the nation’s top NCAA Division I players and have been a pioneer in women’s college tennis. In addition, the event has created milestones that have directly influenced the popularity of women’s collegiate tennis over the years.

Ten singles players (10) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists). Meanwhile, five doubles teams (5) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the All-American Championships (four main draw semifinalists and the consolation champion).

Rolls won her opening match in the singles main draw to advance to the Round of 32, then fell into the consolation bracket after losing Thursday to Aspen Schuman of Duke.

Vivian Yang lost her opening main-draw singles match but won three matches in the consolation bracket to advance to its Round of 16. Eugenia Zozaya lost her first-round main-draw match but won her consolation opener to advance to the second round of that bracket.

Zozaya and Shannon won two qualifying doubles matches to earn a spot in the main draw before being edged in their opening match. 

 

RESULTS
CONSOLATION SINGLES
C1 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Tianmei Wang (STAN) 6-1, 7-6 (4)
C2 Vivian Yang (VA) def Gianna Oboniye (MISS ST) 6-2, 7-6 (1)
C3 Vivian Yang (VA) vs. Raquel Caballero Chica (TCU) 6-3, 0-6, 6-4
C16 Kaitly Carnicella (SCAR) def. Vivian Yang (VA) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2

C1 Eugenia Zozaya (VA) def. Patricija Paukstyte (UGA) 6-4, 6-4
C2 Alexis Nguyen (UNC) def. Eugenia Zozaya (VA) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

C2 Kristina Paskauskas (TAMU) def. Katie Rolls (VA) 6-1, 3-0 Ret.

CONSOLATION DOUBLES
C1 Martina Genis Salas/Katie Rolls (VA) def. Oliwia Orlinska/Ema Kovacevic (UMD) 6-1, 7-6 (8)
CQF Martina Genis Salas/Katie Rolls (VA) def. Webster/Ray (Vandy) 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1), 10-8
CSF Martina Genis Salas/Katie Rolls (VA) def. Rabman/Manning (UNC) 6-0, 6-3
CF Martina Genis Salas/Katie Rolls (VA) vs TBD, Sunday

C1 Audrey Spencer/Sophia Cisse-Ignatiev (OSU) def. Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) 7-6 (4), 6-4

MAIN DRAW SINGLES
R64 Lavinia Tanasie (NC State) def. Vivian Yang (VA) 7-5, 7-5
R64 [13] Tatum Evans (UNC) def. Eugenia Zozaya (VA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1
R64 Katie Rolls (VA) def. Brooke Black (FLA) 6-4, 6-4
R32 Aspen Schuman (Duke) def. Katie Rolls (VA) 6-4, 6-4

MAIN DRAW DOUBLES
R32 [3] Luciana Perry/Flora Johnson (OSU) def. Martina Genis Salas/Katie Rolls (VA) 2-6, 6-2, 12-10
R32 [4] Alexia Jacobs/Marie Weissheim (WASH) def. Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) 6-4, 6-1

QUALIFYING SINGLES
Q1 Lucie Urbanova (WISC) def. [17] Shannon Lam 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2
Conso [2] Addison Lanton (LSU) def. [17] Shannon Lam (VA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

QUALIFYING DOUBLES
Q1 [8] Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def. Mariana Reding/Simone Bergeron (Elon) 6-2, 3-6, 10-4
Q2 [8] Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def. [9] Bianca Molnar/Gabriella Rawles (UND), Tuesday 6-4, 6-3

PREQUALIFYING SINGLES
PQ R1 [14] Mara Gae (VA) def. Anna Tabunschchyk (Harvard) 5-7, 6-2, 7-5
PQ R1 [3] Capucine Jauffret (FLA) def. Martina Genis Salas (VA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-0
PQ R1 [15] Alyssa James (VA) (withdraw)
PQ R2 [14] Mara Gae (VA) def. Prisca Abbas (Tulsa) 6-3, 6-2
PQF [21] Jasmine Conway (NCST) def. [14] Mara Gae (VA) 7-6 (7), 6-2
Conso: Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Autumn Rabjohns (NW) 6-2, 6-2

PREQUALIFYING DOUBLES
PQ R1 [4] Hannah Read/Vilma Krebs Hyllestead (USD) def. Mara Gae/Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) 2-6, 6-1, 10-2

Mara Gae, Alyssa James and Martina Genis Salas began play on Saturday (Sept. 19) in the Prequalifying Singles draw. 

Shannon Lam began on Monday, Sept. 21 in the Qualifying Singles draw.

Vivian Yang, Eugenia Zozaya and Katie Rolls began on Wednesday, Sept. 23 in the Singles Main Draw.

Genis Salas, Rolls,  opened play in the doubles main draw. Lam and Zozaya began play in the qualifying doubles draw. Gae and Blanca Pico Navarro will play in the prequalifying doubles draw.

The Cavaliers have had two players reach the singles final of the ITA All-American: Julia Elababa (2012) and Danielle Collins (2015), who won the title that year.

Pre-Qualifying Rounds
Saturday, Sept. 19 – Singles 160, Doubles R32
Sunday, Sept. 20 – Singles R80, Singles Cons. R80, Singles R40, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16

Qualifying Rounds
Monday, Sept. 21 – Singles R64, Doubles R32
Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Singles R32, Singles Cons. R32, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16

Main Draw
Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Singles R64, Doubles R32
Thursday, Sept. 24 – Singles R32, Singles Cons. R32a, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16
Friday, Sept. 25 – Singles R16, Singles QF, Singles Cons. R32b, Singles Cons. R16a, Doubles QF, Doubles Cons. QF
Saturday, Sept. 26 – Singles Semifinals, Singles Cons. R16b, Singles Cons. QF, Doubles Semifinals, Doubles Cons. Semifinals
Sunday, Sept. 27 – Singles Final, Singles Cons Semifinals, Doubles Final, Doubles Cons. Final