Genis Salas and Rolls Advance to ITA All-American Conso Doubles Final

CARY, N.C. - Members of the Virginia women's tennis team will be competing in singles and doubles at the 2026 ITA All-American Championships being held Sept. 19-27 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C.

Martina Genis Salas and Katie Rolls have advanced to the consolation doubles final. They will face a doubles teams from Ohio State (either Alessia Cau and Nao Nishino or Audrey Spencer and Sophia Cisse-Ignatiev) on Sunday morning with the champion earning a place in the NCAA Doubles Championship.

Genis Salas and Rolls lost their opening match in the main draw, falling into the consolation bracket where they won three matches, including two in third-set 10-point tiebreakers, to advance to Sunday's final.

Since 1983, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships have featured the nation’s top NCAA Division I players and have been a pioneer in women’s college tennis. In addition, the event has created milestones that have directly influenced the popularity of women’s collegiate tennis over the years.

Ten singles players (10) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists). Meanwhile, five doubles teams (5) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the All-American Championships (four main draw semifinalists and the consolation champion).

Rolls won her opening match in the singles main draw to advance to the Round of 32, then fell into the consolation bracket after losing Thursday to Aspen Schuman of Duke.

Vivian Yang lost her opening main-draw singles match but won three matches in the consolation bracket to advance to its Round of 16. Eugenia Zozaya lost her first-round main-draw match but won her consolation opener to advance to the second round of that bracket.

Zozaya and Shannon won two qualifying doubles matches to earn a spot in the main draw before being edged in their opening match.