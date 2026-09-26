Keegan Rice Advances to ITA All-American Singles Final

TULSA, Okla. - Members of the Virginia men's tennis team will compete in singles and doubles at the ITA All-American Championships, held Sept. 21-27 at the Michael Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Third-year Keegan Rice will play for the singles title on Sunday (Sept. 27), taking on Roger Pascual of TCU.

First-year Luca Preda advanced out of qualifying singles into the main draw. After falling into the consolation bracket, he advanced to the consolation semifinals and will play for an NCAA Singles invitation on Sunday.

The ITA All-American Championships have been a staple of the fall college tennis calendar for more than 40 years. Seeing the nation’s best players compete for individual glory, the All-American Championships became a qualifying event for the NCAA Individual Championships in 2024 as part of a two-year pilot program that went into permanent effect before the 2026-27 season.

For the 21st straight season, the University of Tulsa will be hosting the ITA Men’s All-American Championships.

Ten singles players (10) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists). Meanwhile, five doubles teams (5) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the All-American Championships (four main draw semifinalists and the consolation champion).

Rice, the No. 2 seed in the singles draw, won five matches, all in straight sets, to advance to the championship final. After defeating Bryan Hernandez Cortes of Mississippi State in the Round of 16, Rice earned an invitation to compete in the NCAA Singles Championships.

The Cavaliers had four players in the singles main draw.

Preda won two matches in the qualifying draw to earn a spot in the main draw, but was edged in his opener and will compete in the consolation draw. He has advanced to the quarterfinals of the backdraw where he topped Noa Vukadin of Clemson 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals.

Third-year Jangjun Kim fell in the opening round of the singles main draw, but picked up two wins in the consolation bracket.

Second-year Andres Santamarta Roig won his opening-round main draw match before losing his second and dropping into the consolation bracket.

Kim and Santamarta Roig also competed in the doubles consolation draw, advancing to the semifinals before being eliminated on Saturday morning.

Virginia players have won the singles titles five times: Alex Domijan (2010 & 2012), Mitchell Frank (2011), Mitchell Frank (2013) and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (2017). The Cvaliers have won three doubles titles: Devvarman/Huey (2007), Shabaz/Courney (2010) and Kwiatkowski/Styslinger (2015).