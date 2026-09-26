Virginia Opens the Season with a CSL Match Win

WESTMONT, Ill. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swim teams combined to win a College Swimming League (CSL) match on Friday (Sept. 25) at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Ill.

The Cavaliers won 15 individual races, one relay, one Skins competition and both Super Skins to amass 666 points. NC State finished second with 554.5 points. Alabama was third (263) and Georgia fourth (207.5).

CSL matches are dual-gender, with points earned in men’s and women’s events accumulating to a single team score for each institution.

Claire Curzan was named the female Swimmer of the Meet. Thomas Heilman was named the male Swimmer of the Meet.

Curzan won the 100 Butterfly and 200 Backstroke events and took the crown in the Skins competition. Skins events are elimination-style individual races contested over 50 yards per round. The same stroke is used in every round (the 50 Back was the chosen stroke for this match), with the top finishers advancing to the next round and the bottom two eliminated. Curzan won all four rounds.

The men’s and women’s teams both won the Super Skins, the final event of the meet, where each team swims a 4x50 Medley Relay in the same manner as the Skins competition, with the bottom two teams eliminated after each round.

Heilman won the 100 and 200 Butterfly and helped the men’s team win their Super Skins relay.

David King won three races: the 100 & 200 Backstroke and the 200 Freestyle.

The College Swimming League is a brand-new, dynamic league poised to revolutionize college swimming with high-octane, fan-focused competition. Each of the 12 teams in the CSL competes in two regular-season matches, trying to earn a spot in the four-team championship match.

Race Winners

Claire Curzan: 200 Back (1:46.85), 100 Fly (50.25)

David King: 200 Back (1:39.11), 100 Back (45.52), 200 Free (1:33.45)

Katie Grimes: 500 Free (4:38.08)

Tess Howley: 200 Fly (1:54.07)

Thomas Heilman: 200 Fly (1:40.54), 100 Fly (45.19)

Teagan O’Dell: 100 IM (52.63), 200 IM (1:54.14)

Anna Moesch: 100 Free (46.86), 200 Free (1:42.99)

Maximus Williamson: 200 IM (1:42.70)

Sara Curtis: 50 Free (21.41)

4x50 Free Relay: Curtis, Curzan, Moesch, Thompson (1:25.51)

4x50 Medley Relay Super Skins Winners

Women: Sara Curtis, Smilte Plytnykaite, Claire Curzan, Anna Moesch

Men: Spencer Nicholas, Maximus Williamson, Thomas Heilman, Davide Passafaro