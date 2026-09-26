Virginia Baseball Exhibition at Georgetown Moved to Charlottesville, Closed to Public

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia’s fall exhibition at Georgetown on Sunday, originally scheduled to be played at Capitol One Park in Tysons, Va., has been moved to Charlottesville due to forecasted weather in the Washington, D.C. area.

Due to the late change in schedule, the exhibition will not be open to the public.

The Hoos return to action next weekend with an exhibition against Virginia Tech on Oct. 3 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg. Virginia will close out its fall exhibition schedule against James Madison on Oct. 24 at Disharoon Park.

Additionally, all Virginia Baseball intrasquad games this fall are open to the public. Stay tuned to the UVA Baseball social media channels for dates and times of intrasquad games each week.