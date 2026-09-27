Rolls and Genis Salas Win ITA All-American Consolation Doubles Title

CARY, N.C. - Members of the Virginia women's tennis team competed in singles and doubles at the 2026 ITA All-American Championships Sept. 19-27 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C.

Martina Genis Salas and Katie Rolls won the consolation doubles draw. The tandem faced Audrey Spencer and Sophia Cisse-Ignatiev from Ohio State in Sunday's final, winning 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 to take the title and earn an invitation to compete in November's NCAA Doubles Championship.

Genis Salas and Rolls lost their opening match in the main draw, falling into the consolation bracket where they won three matches, including two in third-set 10-point tiebreakers, to advance to Sunday's final.

Ten singles players qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship through this tournament (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists) and five doubles teams (four main draw semifinalists and the consolation champion).

Rolls also competed in the singles main draw, winning her opening match to advance to the Round of 32, then fell into the consolation bracket.

Vivian Yang lost her opening main-draw singles match but won three matches in the consolation bracket to reach its Round of 16, the Cavaliers' highest singles finish. Eugenia Zozaya lost her first-round main-draw match but won her consolation opener to advance to the second round of that bracket.

Zozaya and Shannon won two qualifying doubles matches to earn a main-draw spot, then lost their opening match and were eliminated in their first consolation match.

The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships take place Nov. 17-23 in Athens, Ga.

Players will have additional opportunities to qualify in the ITA Regional Championships (Oct. 15-20), ITA Masters (Nov. 5-8) and ITA Sectionals (Nov. 5-8).