Rolls and Genis Salas Win ITA All-American Consolation Doubles TitleRolls and Genis Salas Win ITA All-American Consolation Doubles Title

Rolls and Genis Salas Win ITA All-American Consolation Doubles Title

Katie Rolls and Martina Genis Salas earn an invitation to compete at the NCAA Doubles Championship in November with the victory

CARY, N.C. - Members of the Virginia women's tennis team competed in singles and doubles at the 2026 ITA All-American Championships Sept. 19-27 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C.

Martina Genis Salas and Katie Rolls won the consolation doubles draw. The tandem faced Audrey Spencer and Sophia Cisse-Ignatiev from Ohio State in Sunday's final, winning 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 to take the title and earn an invitation to compete in November's NCAA Doubles Championship.

Genis Salas and Rolls lost their opening match in the main draw, falling into the consolation bracket where they won three matches, including two in third-set 10-point tiebreakers, to advance to Sunday's final.

Ten singles players qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship through this tournament (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists) and five doubles teams (four main draw semifinalists and the consolation champion).

Rolls also competed in the singles main draw, winning her opening match to advance to the Round of 32, then fell into the consolation bracket.

Vivian Yang lost her opening main-draw singles match but won three matches in the consolation bracket to reach its Round of 16, the Cavaliers' highest singles finish. Eugenia Zozaya lost her first-round main-draw match but won her consolation opener to advance to the second round of that bracket.

Zozaya and Shannon won two qualifying doubles matches to earn a main-draw spot, then lost their opening match and were eliminated in their first consolation match.

The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships take place Nov. 17-23 in Athens, Ga. 

Players will have additional opportunities to qualify in the ITA Regional Championships (Oct. 15-20), ITA Masters (Nov. 5-8) and ITA Sectionals (Nov. 5-8).

RESULTS
CONSOLATION DOUBLES
C1 Martina Genis Salas/Katie Rolls (VA) def. Oliwia Orlinska/Ema Kovacevic (UMD) 6-1, 7-6 (8)
CQF Martina Genis Salas/Katie Rolls (VA) def. Webster/Ray (Vandy) 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1), 10-8
CSF Martina Genis Salas/Katie Rolls (VA) def. Rabman/Manning (UNC) 6-0, 6-3
CF Martina Genis Salas/Katie Rolls (VA) vs Spencer/Cisse-Ignatiev 6-4, 4-6, 10-4

C1 Audrey Spencer/Sophia Cisse-Ignatiev (OSU) def. Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) 7-6 (4), 6-4

CONSOLATION SINGLES
C1 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Tianmei Wang (STAN) 6-1, 7-6 (4)
C2 Vivian Yang (VA) def Gianna Oboniye (MISS ST) 6-2, 7-6 (1)
C3 Vivian Yang (VA) vs. Raquel Caballero Chica (TCU) 6-3, 0-6, 6-4
C16 Kaitly Carnicella (SCAR) def. Vivian Yang (VA) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2

C1 Eugenia Zozaya (VA) def. Patricija Paukstyte (UGA) 6-4, 6-4
C2 Alexis Nguyen (UNC) def. Eugenia Zozaya (VA) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

C2 Kristina Paskauskas (TAMU) def. Katie Rolls (VA) 6-1, 3-0 Ret.

MAIN DRAW SINGLES
R64 Lavinia Tanasie (NC State) def. Vivian Yang (VA) 7-5, 7-5
R64 [13] Tatum Evans (UNC) def. Eugenia Zozaya (VA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1
R64 Katie Rolls (VA) def. Brooke Black (FLA) 6-4, 6-4
R32 Aspen Schuman (Duke) def. Katie Rolls (VA) 6-4, 6-4

MAIN DRAW DOUBLES
R32 [3] Luciana Perry/Flora Johnson (OSU) def. Martina Genis Salas/Katie Rolls (VA) 2-6, 6-2, 12-10
R32 [4] Alexia Jacobs/Marie Weissheim (WASH) def. Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) 6-4, 6-1

QUALIFYING SINGLES
Q1 Lucie Urbanova (WISC) def. [17] Shannon Lam 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2
Conso [2] Addison Lanton (LSU) def. [17] Shannon Lam (VA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

QUALIFYING DOUBLES
Q1 [8] Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def. Mariana Reding/Simone Bergeron (Elon) 6-2, 3-6, 10-4
Q2 [8] Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def. [9] Bianca Molnar/Gabriella Rawles (UND), Tuesday 6-4, 6-3

PREQUALIFYING SINGLES
PQ R1 [14] Mara Gae (VA) def. Anna Tabunschchyk (Harvard) 5-7, 6-2, 7-5
PQ R1 [3] Capucine Jauffret (FLA) def. Martina Genis Salas (VA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-0
PQ R1 [15] Alyssa James (VA) (withdraw)
PQ R2 [14] Mara Gae (VA) def. Prisca Abbas (Tulsa) 6-3, 6-2
PQF [21] Jasmine Conway (NCST) def. [14] Mara Gae (VA) 7-6 (7), 6-2
Conso: Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Autumn Rabjohns (NW) 6-2, 6-2

PREQUALIFYING DOUBLES
PQ R1 [4] Hannah Read/Vilma Krebs Hyllestead (USD) def. Mara Gae/Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) 2-6, 6-1, 10-2