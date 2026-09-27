Keegan Rice Qualifies for the NCAA Singles Championship

TULSA, Okla. - Members of the Virginia men's tennis team competed in singles and doubles at the ITA All-American Championships, held Sept. 21-27 at the Michael Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Third-year Keegan Rice advanced to the singles final, finishing as the runner-up.

The All-American is a qualifying tournament for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. The eight main-draw singles quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists all earned qualifications. The four main-draw doubles semifinalists and the consolation champion earned qualifications.

Rice, the No. 2 seed in the singles draw, won five matches in straight sets to reach the championship final, where he fell 6-3, 6-1 to Roger Pascual of TCU. After defeating Bryan Hernandez Cortes of Mississippi State in the Round of 16, Rice earned an invitation to compete in the NCAA Singles Championships.

First-year Luca Preda came up one victory shy of qualifying for the NCAA Singles Championship. Preda advanced out of qualifying singles into the main draw. After falling into the consolation bracket, he advanced to the consolation semifinals and played for an NCAA Singles invitation on Sunday, but fell in three sets against Connor Van Schalkwyk of Baylor.

The Cavaliers had two other players in the singles main draw.

Third-year Jangjun Kim fell in the opening round of the singles main draw, but picked up two wins in the consolation bracket.

Second-year Andres Santamarta Roig won his opening-round main draw match before losing his second and dropping into the consolation bracket.

Kim and Santamarta Roig also competed in the doubles consolation draw, advancing to the semifinals before being eliminated on Saturday morning.

The ITA All-American Championships have been a staple of the fall college tennis calendar for more than 40 years. Seeing the nation’s best players compete for individual glory, the All-American Championships became a qualifying event for the NCAA Individual Championships in 2024 as part of a two-year pilot program that went into permanent effect before the 2026-27 season.

The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships take place Nov. 17-23 in Athens, Ga.

Players will have additional opportunities to qualify in the ITA Regional Championships (Oct. 8-12), ITA Masters (Nov. 5-8) and ITA Sectionals (Nov. 5-8).