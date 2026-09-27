Keegan Rice Qualifies for the NCAA Singles ChampionshipKeegan Rice Qualifies for the NCAA Singles Championship

Keegan Rice Qualifies for the NCAA Singles Championship

Keegan Rice is the runner-up in the singles draw at the ITA All-American, earning an invitation to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship with his finish

TULSA, Okla. - Members of the Virginia men's tennis team competed in singles and doubles at the ITA All-American Championships, held Sept. 21-27 at the Michael Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Third-year Keegan Rice advanced to the singles final, finishing as the runner-up. 

The All-American is a qualifying tournament for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. The eight main-draw singles quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists all earned qualifications. The four main-draw doubles semifinalists and the consolation champion earned qualifications.

Rice, the No. 2 seed in the singles draw, won five matches in straight sets to reach the championship final, where he fell 6-3, 6-1 to Roger Pascual of TCU. After defeating Bryan Hernandez Cortes of Mississippi State in the Round of 16, Rice earned an invitation to compete in the NCAA Singles Championships. 

First-year Luca Preda came up one victory shy of qualifying for the NCAA Singles Championship. Preda advanced out of qualifying singles into the main draw. After falling into the consolation bracket, he advanced to the consolation semifinals and played for an NCAA Singles invitation on Sunday, but fell in three sets against Connor Van Schalkwyk of Baylor.

The Cavaliers had two other players in the singles main draw.

Third-year Jangjun Kim fell in the opening round of the singles main draw, but picked up two wins in the consolation bracket.

Second-year Andres Santamarta Roig won his opening-round main draw match before losing his second and dropping into the consolation bracket.

Kim and Santamarta Roig also competed in the doubles consolation draw, advancing to the semifinals before being eliminated on Saturday morning.

The ITA All-American Championships have been a staple of the fall college tennis calendar for more than 40 years. Seeing the nation’s best players compete for individual glory, the All-American Championships became a qualifying event for the NCAA Individual Championships in 2024 as part of a two-year pilot program that went into permanent effect before the 2026-27 season.

The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships take place Nov. 17-23 in Athens, Ga. 

Players will have additional opportunities to qualify in the ITA Regional Championships (Oct. 8-12), ITA Masters (Nov. 5-8) and ITA Sectionals (Nov. 5-8).

MAIN DRAW
SINGLES
R64 [2] Keegan Rice (VA) def. Kyle McNally (DAY) 6-1, 6-3
R32 [2] Keegan Rice (UVA) def. Asahi Harazaki (OK) 6-2, 6-1
R16 [2] Keegan Rice (UVA) def. Bryan Hernandez Cortes (MISS ST) 6-0, 6-1
QF [2] Keegan Rice (UVA) def. Nikita Filin (OSU), 6-3, 6-0
SF [2] Keegan Rice (UVA) def. Dominic Mosejczuk (Wake) 6-3, 6-4
F Roger Pascual (TCU) def. [2] Keegan Rice (UVA) 6-3, 6-1

R64 Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. Oliver Ojakaar (TEX), 6-4, WR
R32 [11] Rodrigo Fernandes (CORNELL) def. Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-2

R64 Roger Pascual (TCU) def. Luca Preda (VA) 6-2, 7-6 (3)
R64 Erik Schiessel (FSU) def. Jangjun Kim (VA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

DOUBLES
R32 Ruland/Berrut (USD) def. Andres Santamarta Roig/Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-3, 6-7, 10-8

CONSOLATION
C1 Luca Preda (VA) def. Rohan Murali (HARV) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1
C2 Luca Preda (VA) def. Bryce Nakashima (OSU) 6-2, 6-4
C3 Luca Preda (VA) def. Louis Bowden (BAY), WO
C4 Luca Preda (VA) def. Sam Landau (IND), WO
CQF Luca Preda (VA) def. Noa Vukadin (CLEM) 6-4, 6-4
C Final Connor Van Schalkwyk def. Luca Preda (VA) 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3


C1 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Romain Gales (CLEM) 6-4, 7-6 (9)
C2 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Alex Okonkwo (OSU) 6-2, 6-3
C3 [13] Cooper Woestendick def. Jangjun Kim (VA) 7-6 (1), 6-4

C2 Jules Leroux (NCST) def. Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) 6-3, 6-3

C16 Andres Santamarta Roig/Jangjun Kim def. vs Alex Okonkwo/Matthew Forbes (OSU), 7-5, 6-3
CQF Andres Santamarta Roig/Jangjun Kim vs.Eli Stephenson/Jack Loutit (UK) WO
CSF Matisse Farzam/Tiago Pires (CLEM) def. Andres Santamarta Roig/Jangjun Kim 5-7, 6-1, 10-8

QUALIFYING RESULTS
SINGLES
Q1 [13] Luca Preda (VA) def. Paris Pouatcha (Cal) 6-0, 6-3
Q2 [13] Luca Preda (VA) def.  [17] Albert Pedrico (TCU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-1
Q1 Bruno Kuzuhara (CLEM) def. Stiles Brockett (VA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
Conso Stiles Brockett (VA) vs Maximus Dussault (TCU) 6-4, 6-4

DOUBLES
Q1 [8] Keegan Rice/Luca Preda (VA) def.  Kevin Edengren/Andreas Timini (FLA) 6-3, 6-3
Q2 Tiago Pires/Matisse Frazam (CLEM) def. [8] Keegan Rice/Luca Preda (VA) 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9