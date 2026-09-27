Lam, Zozaya Competing at the W15 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two members of the Virginia women's tennis team are competing at the West End Open, being held at the Vanderbilt University Lummis Family Tennis Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The tournament is a World Tennis Tour W15-level event.

First-year Shannon Lam is the No. 1 seed in the singles draw. Second-year Eugenia Zozaya is also competing in the event.

Virginia almuna Annabelle Xu earned a spot in the main draw through qualifying.

Zozaya lost her opening match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 against No. 902 Salma Drugdova.

Lam fell 6-3, 6-2 against Raquel Caballero Chica in the first round.