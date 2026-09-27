Cavaliers Drop Sunday Match at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA - Virginia closed opening weekend of ACC action with a 1-1 record after a 3-0 loss at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

The Cavaliers (5-6, 1-1 ACC), who topped Clemson in five sets on Friday night, dropped the first two sets of Sunday’s match 25-19 before the Yellow Jackets (10-3, 2-0 ACC) claimed the third and final set 25-16.

Outside hitter Reagan Ennist and middle Emily Fowler led the Hoos with six kills apiece, while Fowler also led all players with five total blocks. Georgia Tech was led by right side hitter Alida Bennour with 21 kills.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Georgia Tech 25 (1), Virginia 19 (0)

Virginia made a late run in the opening set but were unable to overcome a 19-10 Georgia Tech lead. After the Yellow Jackets took two of the next three points, the Hoos responded with a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to 23-18 before Georgia Tech closed out the set with two of the final three points.

Set 2: Georgia Tech 25 (2), Virginia 19 (0)

Georgia Tech broke away late after a back-and-forth battle early on. The two teams were tied at 7-7, 8-8, 9-9 and 11-11 before Virginia burst out to a 16-13 lead, highlighted by a block and a kill from Emily Fowler and a kill by Reagan Ennist. The Yellow Jackets responded with a 6-1 run to claim a 17-19 lead before closing the set with six of the final eight points.

Set 3: Georgia Tech 25 (3), Virginia 16 (0)

The final set was a battle early on with the teams tied at 9-9, 11-11, 12-12 and 13-13 before the Yellow Jackets broke away late. A 5-0 run put Georgia Tech ahead 18-13 before the Yellow Jackets closed the match on a 7-3 run.

MATCH NOTES

Fourth-year DS/L Meredith Reeg returned to the starting lineup after missing the last four games due to injury. She finished with five digs and one kill.

Fourth-year middle Emily Fowler totaled five blocks to lead all players in the match. Her 1.41 blocks per set ranks sixth in the ACC.

NEXT UP

Virginia heads west next weekend for matches at Cal on Friday at 10 p.m. and No. 12 Stanford on Saturday at 10 p.m. Both matches will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.





