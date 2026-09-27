Cavaliers Fly Past Blue Hens in Annual UVA Strong GameCavaliers Fly Past Blue Hens in Annual UVA Strong Game

Cavaliers Fly Past Blue Hens in Annual UVA Strong Game

UVA put up 556 yards of total offense and Beau Pribula accounted for five touchdowns in the win

Highlights: Virginia 42, Delaware 3

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By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In the annual UVA Strong game at Scott Stadium, Virginia dominated from start to finish Saturday night in a 42-3 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Among those in attendance were the families of the three Cavalier players killed on Nov. 13, 2022, in a shooting on Grounds: Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, who wore jersey Nos. 1, 15 and 41, respectively. The families were introduced late in the second quarter after the crowd watched a tribute to Davis, Chandler and Perry, narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, on the videoboard.

Also recognized were Mike Hollins and his family. Hollins, a running back on the 2022 team, was one of two UVA students wounded in the shooting.

“I can't imagine how difficult it is for them,” UVA head coach Tony Elliott said of the families affected by the shooting, “but I’m really, really grateful that they were here and had an opportunity to be a part of this day. Thankful to the fans and the students that showed up to support, to create an atmosphere that hopefully brings some peace, some comfort, hope to the families.”

Elliott wanted his team to honor the legacies of Davis, Chandler and Perry with an inspired performance, and the Wahoos (3-1) delivered against the Blue Hens (2-2) in the first-ever game between these programs. 

Delaware, which lost starting quarterback Nick Minicucci to an injury late in the first half, is in its second season as an FBS member.

On defense, the Hoos allowed only 160 yards, the fewest they’ve given up in a game since 2013. They pressured Delaware’s quarterbacks throughout, recorded three sacks and came up with two takeaways: both interceptions by reserve safety Keke Adams.

Until last weekend in Charlotte, N.C., where they lost 38-27 to West Virginia, the Cavaliers had experienced little adversity this season. Elliott challenged them to learn from that defeat, and their performance against Delaware “was a reflection of how they responded,” he said.

His team practiced well all week, Elliott said, and “it showed in the game."

Defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White, who had one of Virginia’s sacks, said he believes “adversity is a great learning lesson, especially last week. I don't feel like we came out and played as disciplined as we could. So being able to just bounce back is a good feeling.”

On offense, UVA scored six touchdowns and totaled 556 yards. The Cavaliers punted only twice Saturday night. They didn’t overwhelm Delaware on the ground, but they didn’t have to.

“I know we didn't have great rushing stats tonight, but I'm not concerned about that,” Elliott said. “I think the game unfolded the way it did.”

At the half, Virginia led 28-3, courtesy of four touchdown passes by quarterback Beau Pribula—one each to Da’Shawn Martin and Rico Flores Jr. and two to another wide receiver, Kameron Courtney—and four Will Bettridge extra points.

In the third quarter, after UVA’s defense forced a Delaware punt, Pribula led another scoring drive. This one ended with his 14-yard touchdown run, and his night was done. Pribula, a transfer from Missouri, finished 24-for-28 passing for 279 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, and he ran nine times for 24 yards and another TD.

Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings’ playcalling helped him "find easy completions early on,” Pribula said. “Once we can kind of get rolling and get in the rhythm, it's hard to take us out of it, so it was great.”

Eli Holstein took over at quarterback on UVA’s second possession of the second half, and he shined as well. Holstein, a transfer from Pittsburgh, completed 8 of 12 passes for 153 yards and one TD, a 74-yarder to wideout Josiah Abdullah.

Flores, a transfer from UCLA, finished with nine receptions for 113 yards, and Courtney had four catches for 89 yards.

“I think it was a glimpse of what Rico can do, what Kam Courtney can do,” Pribula said. “There's a lot of guys that we have that can make plays like that. And I'm glad that two of them, and more guys, got to showcase that today.”

In Charlotte, West Virginia loaded the box and challenged Virginia to pass, a strategy that paid dividends for the Mountaineers. 

“I feel like we learned a lesson about our program and about the things that we need to improve on our part,” Flores said, “and I feel like we did that tonight.”

Courtney said: “I think it was really important to flush out what happened last week and to get back on track this week.”

Flores, who wears jersey No. 1, missed part of training camp and Virginia’s first two camps with a hamstring injury. To be so productive Saturday night “just meant a lot, because I know [Davis’] family was here, so the game was bigger than me,” Flores said.

“It was for three numbers that's up top watching down for us. And I wasn't here for that, but I feel that because I'm a Virginia Cavalier, so I'm proud that I was able to put on a show for them and we were able to put on a show for them.”

Courtney’s first TD came on a bubble screen to the left side. He broke tackles along the sideline and received tremendous blocks from Martin and Flores on his way to the end zone.

“In reality you throw that ball out there on the bubble to get four yards,” Elliott said. “And so it's an extension of the run game to keep you ahead of the chains. But when guys will give that extra effort, then you can turn that into a big play, and we're going to need those kind of plays down the stretch.”

Courtney’s second touchdown capped an 85-yard drive that started with 78 seconds left in the first half. On third-and-10 from the Delaware 19, Pribula took a shotgun snap and fired a pass that Courtney, on the right seam, leaped to catch in the end zone with one second to play.

“I feel like one of our strong points is playing with tempo,” Courtney said. “We do that a lot in practice, and I feel like a lot of [defenses] struggle with getting lined up and things like that. So we kind of use that to our advantage, playing quick and getting down the field.”

UP NEXT: The Cavaliers’ final eight regular-season games are against ACC foes. The first is next Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. At 3:30 p.m., in a game to air on ESPN2, Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) meets Florida State (2-2, 0-1) at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU defeated Central Arkansas 34-7 on Saturday in Tallahassee.

The Hoos, 5-15 all-time against the Seminoles, have won three of the past four games in the series. UVA defeated FSU 46-38 in double overtime at Scott Stadium last year.

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Postgame Press Conference: Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott

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Virginia Team Notes 

  • The Cavaliers have now won nine of their last 10 games – including four straight – at home since the start of the 2025 season.
  • For the third consecutive year, Virginia is 3-1 to start the season under head coach Tony Elliott.
  • Virginia won the first ever meeting against Delaware. UVA has now won nine of its last 10 matchups against first-time opponents, including its last four (Delaware, 2026; Norfolk State, 2026; Washington State, 2025; and Stanford, 2026).
  • Since 2000, the Cavaliers are now 19-11 overall in inaugural matchups, including 14-7 at Scott Stadium.
  • The Cavaliers improved to 3-3 all-time over Conference USA opponents. It also marked the second straight win over a CUSA opponent, having most recently defeated Old Dominion 28-17 on Sept. 21, 2019.
  • The Cavaliers recorded 556 yards (437 pass, 119 rush) of total offense, their most in a game since totaling 590 against Stanford in 2025. Saturday's game marked the eighth under Elliott in which UVA tallied at least 500 yards of total offense.
  • UVA finished with 33 first downs, its most in a game since 2014, when the Cavaliers had 35 against BYU. The Cavaliers 33 first downs also tied for the fourth most in UVA single-game history.
  • For the second time this season, the Cavaliers held their opponent to only three points, which tied for the fewest in a game under Elliott. UVA defeated Norfolk State (9/11) 59-3 earlier this season.
  • With two interceptions in the second half, UVA has forced at least one opponent turnover in 13 of its last 15 games. In that same span, the Cavaliers have forced a total of 25 turnovers (19 INT, 6 FR).
  • Twelve Cavaliers finished with at least one reception, which marked the third straight game they had double-digit pass catchers.
  • The Cavaliers held the Fightin’ Blue Hens to only 160 yards (71 pass, 89 rush) of total offense, the fewest by a UVA opponent since 2013, when VMI had only 79 yards. Delaware entered Saturday’s game as the nation’s No. 11 passing offense (325.7 yards per game).
  • Virginia possessed the ball on offense for 36:11, while Delaware had the ball for 23:49. The Blue Hens only possessed the ball for 1:50 in the first quarter.
  • UVA has now scored a touchdown on its opening possession in its last three games.
  • Virginia's defense has yet to allow a score on its opponents’ opening drive this season. The Blue Hens’ first possession to start both halves resulted in punts.
  • Delaware did not complete a pass until the 13:47-mark of the second quarter. Blue Hen quarterback Nick Minicucci did not complete any of his first four attempts.

Virginia Individual Player Notes 

  • Quarterback Beau Pribula accounted for 303 total yards (279 pass, 24 rush) and five touchdowns (4 pass, 1 rush). His final play of the game was with 6:46 left in the third quarter, a 14-yard rushing touchdown. Pribula established a career high with four passing touchdowns. The rushing score was his first as a Cavalier and 17th of his career. 
  • In his 38th collegiate game, Pribula eclipsed 3,000 yards passing and 4,000 yards of total offense for his career. He now has 3,158 career passing yards and 4,151 yards of total offense. With 993 yards rushing, Pribula needs only seven more to reach 1,000 for his career.
  • The last time a UVA quarterback passed for at least four touchdowns was Chandler Morris against Stanford in 2025. Morris was also the last UVA quarterback responsible for five or more touchdowns in a game (2025 vs. Stanford – 4 pass, 1 rush). 
  • Since 1995, only three UVA quarterbacks have passed for at least four touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in the same game – Brennan Armstrong (2x –2021 vs. Georgia Tech & at BYU), Chandler Morris (2026 vs. Stanford) and Beau Pribula (vs. Delaware).
  • Going into Saturday, only six FBS quarterbacks had thrown for four or more touchdowns and also had a rushing score in the same game this season. Of the six, only Kamario Taylor (Mississippi State) did so against an FBS opponent (ULM), when he had four passing touchdowns and a rushing TD against ULM on Sept. 5. 
  • Wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. established career highs receptions (9) and receiving yards (113). He added a 7-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, his first as a Cavalier and third of his career. It marked his third 100-yard game of his career and first since compiling 102 yards against Hawaii while at UCLA in 2024. His three career 100-yard games are the most of any player on UVA’s active roster.
  • Flores (992 yards, 26 GP) is now eight yards shy of the 1,000-receiving-yard milestone for his career. 
  • Wide receiver Da’Shawn Martin was the recipient of Virginia’s first touchdown, an 11-yard pass from Pribula. It was his third of the season and seventh of his career (three at UVA; four at Kent State).
  • Wide receiver Kam Courtney was the recipient of Virginia’s third touchdown, a 52-yard pass from Pribula. It was the longest reception of Courtney’s career (previously 34 yards against Wake Forest in 2025) and Pribula’s longest completion of his career (previously 50 yards against Kansas while he was at Missouri in 2025).
  • Safety Keke Adams recorded two interceptions in the contest, one in the third quarter and another in the fourth. The interceptions were the first two of his career.
  • Adams is the second Cavalier this season to record at least two interceptions in a game, along with fellow safety Brandyn Hillman, who had two against Norfolk State. 
  • It marks the first time since 2019 (Noah Taylor vs. Virginia Tech and Devante Cross vs. Liberty) that UVA has had multiple players with two interceptions in a game in the same season.
  • Quarterback Eli Holstein teamed up with Josiah Abdullah for a 74-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to cap UVA’s scoring. It was the longest play from scrimmage through four games for UVA and longest TD pass of Holstein’s career. The touchdown reception was the first of Abdullah’s career.
  • Defensive tackle Sichan John recorded his first career sack for a UD loss of five yards. 
  • With two catches for 10 yards, Jacquon Gibson went over the 1,000 receiving yard mark for his career. He now has 1,007 receiving yards in 42 career games.
  • Defensive end Fisher Camac made the 40th appearance of his career.

Offensive Starters: QB #7 Beau Pribula, RB #21 Jekail Middlebrook, WR #4 Jacquon Gibson, #8 WR Ty’Lyric Coleman, TE #9 Dakota Twitty, TE #88 Connor Cox, LT #52 McKale Boley, LG #77 Noah Josey, C #60 Drake Metcalf, RG #54 Makilan Thomas, RT #71 Monroe Mills.  

Defensive Starters: DE #14 Fisher Camac, #33 DE Nnanna Anyanwu, DT 44 Darrion Henry-Young, DT #55 Anthony Britton, LB #5 Kam Robinson, LB #11 Maddox Marcellus, CB #10 Jacobie Henderson, CB #20 Amillio Agard, SPUR #Donavon Platt, S #6 Brandyn Hillman, S #30 Ethan Minter. 

Game Captains: #0 Xavier Brown, #9 Dakota Twitty, #38 Daniel Sparks, #41 Will Bettridge, #52 McKale Boley, #58 Noah Hartsoe, #77 Noah Josey. 