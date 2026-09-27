Cavaliers Fly Past Blue Hens in Annual UVA Strong Game

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In the annual UVA Strong game at Scott Stadium, Virginia dominated from start to finish Saturday night in a 42-3 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Among those in attendance were the families of the three Cavalier players killed on Nov. 13, 2022, in a shooting on Grounds: Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, who wore jersey Nos. 1, 15 and 41, respectively. The families were introduced late in the second quarter after the crowd watched a tribute to Davis, Chandler and Perry, narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, on the videoboard.

Also recognized were Mike Hollins and his family. Hollins, a running back on the 2022 team, was one of two UVA students wounded in the shooting.

“I can't imagine how difficult it is for them,” UVA head coach Tony Elliott said of the families affected by the shooting, “but I’m really, really grateful that they were here and had an opportunity to be a part of this day. Thankful to the fans and the students that showed up to support, to create an atmosphere that hopefully brings some peace, some comfort, hope to the families.”

Elliott wanted his team to honor the legacies of Davis, Chandler and Perry with an inspired performance, and the Wahoos (3-1) delivered against the Blue Hens (2-2) in the first-ever game between these programs.

Delaware, which lost starting quarterback Nick Minicucci to an injury late in the first half, is in its second season as an FBS member.

On defense, the Hoos allowed only 160 yards, the fewest they’ve given up in a game since 2013. They pressured Delaware’s quarterbacks throughout, recorded three sacks and came up with two takeaways: both interceptions by reserve safety Keke Adams.

Until last weekend in Charlotte, N.C., where they lost 38-27 to West Virginia, the Cavaliers had experienced little adversity this season. Elliott challenged them to learn from that defeat, and their performance against Delaware “was a reflection of how they responded,” he said.

His team practiced well all week, Elliott said, and “it showed in the game."

Defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White, who had one of Virginia’s sacks, said he believes “adversity is a great learning lesson, especially last week. I don't feel like we came out and played as disciplined as we could. So being able to just bounce back is a good feeling.”

On offense, UVA scored six touchdowns and totaled 556 yards. The Cavaliers punted only twice Saturday night. They didn’t overwhelm Delaware on the ground, but they didn’t have to.

“I know we didn't have great rushing stats tonight, but I'm not concerned about that,” Elliott said. “I think the game unfolded the way it did.”

At the half, Virginia led 28-3, courtesy of four touchdown passes by quarterback Beau Pribula—one each to Da’Shawn Martin and Rico Flores Jr. and two to another wide receiver, Kameron Courtney—and four Will Bettridge extra points.

In the third quarter, after UVA’s defense forced a Delaware punt, Pribula led another scoring drive. This one ended with his 14-yard touchdown run, and his night was done. Pribula, a transfer from Missouri, finished 24-for-28 passing for 279 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, and he ran nine times for 24 yards and another TD.

Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings’ playcalling helped him "find easy completions early on,” Pribula said. “Once we can kind of get rolling and get in the rhythm, it's hard to take us out of it, so it was great.”

Eli Holstein took over at quarterback on UVA’s second possession of the second half, and he shined as well. Holstein, a transfer from Pittsburgh, completed 8 of 12 passes for 153 yards and one TD, a 74-yarder to wideout Josiah Abdullah.

Flores, a transfer from UCLA, finished with nine receptions for 113 yards, and Courtney had four catches for 89 yards.

“I think it was a glimpse of what Rico can do, what Kam Courtney can do,” Pribula said. “There's a lot of guys that we have that can make plays like that. And I'm glad that two of them, and more guys, got to showcase that today.”

In Charlotte, West Virginia loaded the box and challenged Virginia to pass, a strategy that paid dividends for the Mountaineers.

“I feel like we learned a lesson about our program and about the things that we need to improve on our part,” Flores said, “and I feel like we did that tonight.”

Courtney said: “I think it was really important to flush out what happened last week and to get back on track this week.”

Flores, who wears jersey No. 1, missed part of training camp and Virginia’s first two camps with a hamstring injury. To be so productive Saturday night “just meant a lot, because I know [Davis’] family was here, so the game was bigger than me,” Flores said.

“It was for three numbers that's up top watching down for us. And I wasn't here for that, but I feel that because I'm a Virginia Cavalier, so I'm proud that I was able to put on a show for them and we were able to put on a show for them.”

Courtney’s first TD came on a bubble screen to the left side. He broke tackles along the sideline and received tremendous blocks from Martin and Flores on his way to the end zone.

“In reality you throw that ball out there on the bubble to get four yards,” Elliott said. “And so it's an extension of the run game to keep you ahead of the chains. But when guys will give that extra effort, then you can turn that into a big play, and we're going to need those kind of plays down the stretch.”

Courtney’s second touchdown capped an 85-yard drive that started with 78 seconds left in the first half. On third-and-10 from the Delaware 19, Pribula took a shotgun snap and fired a pass that Courtney, on the right seam, leaped to catch in the end zone with one second to play.

“I feel like one of our strong points is playing with tempo,” Courtney said. “We do that a lot in practice, and I feel like a lot of [defenses] struggle with getting lined up and things like that. So we kind of use that to our advantage, playing quick and getting down the field.”

UP NEXT: The Cavaliers’ final eight regular-season games are against ACC foes. The first is next Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. At 3:30 p.m., in a game to air on ESPN2, Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) meets Florida State (2-2, 0-1) at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU defeated Central Arkansas 34-7 on Saturday in Tallahassee.

The Hoos, 5-15 all-time against the Seminoles, have won three of the past four games in the series. UVA defeated FSU 46-38 in double overtime at Scott Stadium last year.

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