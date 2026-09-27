Cavaliers Open Preseason Slate With Loss in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The UVA men’s basketball team played the first of its three preseason games Sunday (Sept. 27) in a setting the Cavaliers won't soon forget.

As part of The LinkU Invitational, Virginia met Vanderbilt on an outdoor court at Credit One stadium in Charleston. On a sunny afternoon, about half of the court remained in the shade for most of the game, which Vanderbilt won 82-73.

"It was unique," UVA head coach Ryan Odom said of the experience.

Reserve guard Elijah Gertrude was the only Cavalier to score in double figures. He finished with 10 points. Forward Thijs De Ridder, center Johann Grünloh and guard Jan Vide added eight points each for the Wahoos, who are in their second season under Odom.

The 6-foot-9 De Ridder and the 7-foot Grünloh hit two 3-pointers apiece. Vide, a transfer from Loyola Marymount, led Virginia with three assists.

UVA took its final lead, 55-54, on a 3-pointer by guard Jurian Dixon with 8:53 to play. Vanderbilt answered with a 17-3 run and then held the Hoos at bay the rest of the way.

Vandy, a member of the Southeastern Conference, made only 10 of 27 free throws but finished with 20 fast-break points, to five for Virginia.

UVA point guard Chance Mallory, who’s recovering from a minor injury, didn’t play Sunday, and Odom rested his starters for much of the second half.