Cavaliers Open Preseason Slate With Loss in CharlestonCavaliers Open Preseason Slate With Loss in Charleston

Cavaliers Open Preseason Slate With Loss in Charleston

In The LinkU Invitational in Charleston, S.C., Virginia fell 82-73 to Vanderbilt in an exhibition game on an outdoor court at Credit One Stadium.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The UVA men’s basketball team played the first of its three preseason games Sunday (Sept. 27) in a setting the Cavaliers won't soon forget.

As part of The LinkU Invitational, Virginia met Vanderbilt on an outdoor court at Credit One stadium in Charleston. On a sunny afternoon, about half of the court remained in the shade for most of the game, which Vanderbilt won 82-73.

"It was unique," UVA head coach Ryan Odom said of the experience.

Reserve guard Elijah Gertrude was the only Cavalier to score in double figures. He finished with 10 points. Forward Thijs De Ridder, center Johann Grünloh and guard Jan Vide added eight points each for the Wahoos, who are in their second season under Odom.

The 6-foot-9 De Ridder and the 7-foot Grünloh hit two 3-pointers apiece. Vide, a transfer from Loyola Marymount, led Virginia with three assists.

UVA took its final lead, 55-54, on a 3-pointer by guard Jurian Dixon with 8:53 to play. Vanderbilt answered with a 17-3 run and then held the Hoos at bay the rest of the way.

Vandy, a member of the Southeastern Conference, made only 10 of 27 free throws but finished with 20 fast-break points, to five for Virginia.

UVA point guard Chance Mallory, who’s recovering from a minor injury, didn’t play Sunday, and Odom rested his starters for much of the second half.

Eljiah Gertrude (12) led Virginia with 12 points SundayEljiah Gertrude (12) led Virginia with 12 points Sunday

"Vanderbilt’s going to be an excellent squad," Odom said. "I think we’re going to be pretty good too. I’m just looking forward to having our guys learn from this, what we can get from it, and moving on to practice.”

This exhibition matched two teams that advanced to the NCAA tournament’s second round in 2025-26. The Hoos finished 30-6 last season. The Commodores, whose head coach, Mark Byington, has a master’s degree from UVA, went 27-9.

Virginia opens the season Nov. 3 against Drexel at John Paul Jones Arena. First, though, the Cavaliers will play two more exhibitions. UVA hosts Richmond on Oct. 9 at JPJ and then travels to Philadelphia to face Villanova on Oct. 22.