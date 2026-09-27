Virginia Returns to Colonial For Ben Hogan Collegiate Invite

FORT WORTH, Texas – For the second-straight fall, Virginia will make an appearance at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab. The tournament annually features one of the best fields in college golf and is played at the famed Colonial Country Club, home of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge.

The 16-team field includes 14 schools ranked in the nation’s top 25 according to the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll. Virginia earned four-way share of the team championship in 2025 and former Cavalier Ben James shared medalist honors at the prestigious event.

The individual winner of the 2026 Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational will receive an exemption into the PGA TOUR's Charles Schwab Challenge (May 24-30, 2027).

UVA in the Rankings

Golfweek (Preseason) - No. 26

Golf Channel (Preseason) - No. 23

Golf Coaches Association of America (Sept. 25) - Receiving Votes

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings - N/A

Cavalier Lineup

Josh Duangmanee

Michael Lee

Jager Pain

Mingbo Jiang

Alex Wells

Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational (Sept. 28-29)

Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/246592/scoring/team

Format – 54 holes, 36 hole shotgun start on Monday beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET. Play concludes with 18 holes on Tuesday with at 9 a.m. ET.



The Field (Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Ranking – Sept. 25)

#1 Auburn

#2 Oklahoma State

#3 Arizona State

#5 Texas Tech

#8 Texas

#9 Georgia Tech

#10 Vanderbilt

#11 Alabama

#12 Georgia

#14 North Carolina

#18 Oklahoma

#20 Stanford

#21 Pepperdine

#23 UCLA

TCU

Virginia

The Course

Colonial Country Club (7,289 yards, Par 70), Fort Worth, Texas

The golf course at Colonial Country Club was designed by John Bredemus of Texas and Perry Maxwell of Oklahoma. The par-70 course, currently at 7,289 yards is bordered on the northern edge by the Trinity River (Clear Fork) with the rest of the course surrounded by the neighboring residential area. The course length in 1941 was 7,035 yards, considerably long for the era.

The Colonial golf tournament has been held every year since 1946, with exceptions in 1949 (flooding of the Trinity River) and 1975, when the club hosted the second Tournament Players Championship in August. The most noteworthy winner of the tournament is Ben Hogan; the late Fort Worth resident won five times, which earned the course the nickname “Hogan’s Alley.”