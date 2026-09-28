Middlebrook to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott TuesdayMiddlebrook to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

Middlebrook to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

The show will air from 7-8 p.m. on Virginia Sports Radio Network and take place inside Charlottesville's Dairy Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Following Virginia’s 42-3 rout of Delaware last Saturday (Sept. 26), Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Sept. 29) from Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave.), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. Hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers,” the weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. 

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Jekail Middlebrook, a fourth-year transfer running back from who is in his first season at Virginia. He spent the previous three seasons (2023-25) at Middle Tennessee State, where he was an All-CUSA honorable mention in 2025 and a CUSA All-Freshman Team selection in 2023. Through UVA’s first four games, Middlebrook leads the team with 177 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. 

Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show. 

Fans are encouraged to attend in person to watch and interact with the show while enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day before each show is held. 

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Radio affiliates across VSRN are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app. 

There are several ways for fans to interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show, and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X. 

Up next, Virginia (3-1, 1-0) travels to Florida State (2-2, 0-1), which snapped a two-game losing skid with a 34-7 victory over Central Arkansas last Saturday (Sept. 26). The Seminoles had previously fallen to then-No. 19 SMU (Sept. 7), 27-24, and then-No. 8 Alabama (Sept. 19), 50-36. 

2026 Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Schedule (all shows air live at 7:06 p.m.) 
Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Maddox Marcellus, LB 
Tuesday, Sept. 1 — Xavier Brown, RB 
Tuesday, Sept. 8 — Ethan Minter, S 
Tuesday, Sept. 15 — Fisher Camac, DE 
Tuesday, Sept. 22 — Will Bettridge, K 
Tuesday, Sept. 29 — Jekail Middlebrook, RB 
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Tuesday, Oct. 27

Note: Dates are subject to change. 

More on Dairy Market 
Dairy Market is an award-winning market hall in Charlottesville that showcases a variety of beloved local restaurants, specialty retail, and a craft brewery. This adaptive reuse project breathes new life into the iconic 1937 Monticello Dairy building located within walking distance of downtown Charlottesville and the University of Virginia through its merchants. The family-friendly dining destination offers expansive indoor and outdoor public spaces with something for everyone to enjoy, from food stalls serving cuisines from around the globe to an in-house yoga studio and apparel shop. Beyond its regular offerings, Dairy Market frequently partners with the local community and hosts numerous weekly events including live music, Patio Saturdays and Student Tuesdays. 

In 2021, Dairy Market received the "Destination of the Year" award from the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association (VRLTA) for its outstanding contributions to tourism and hospitality. The market also features its own private event space, The Brick Cellar. Current Dairy Market merchants include the following: Basta Pasta, I Am Thai, Cumbre Bakery, Currylicious, Dino’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Grill, Maizal, Mashu Festival, Moo Thru, Quattro Tizi, Relay Active, Sizzle Shack, Starr Hill Brewery, and SunPins. 

For more information on Dairy Market, visit www.dairymarketcville.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook. 