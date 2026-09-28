Middlebrook to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Following Virginia’s 42-3 rout of Delaware last Saturday (Sept. 26), Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Sept. 29) from Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave.), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. Hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers,” the weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m.

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Jekail Middlebrook, a fourth-year transfer running back from who is in his first season at Virginia. He spent the previous three seasons (2023-25) at Middle Tennessee State, where he was an All-CUSA honorable mention in 2025 and a CUSA All-Freshman Team selection in 2023. Through UVA’s first four games, Middlebrook leads the team with 177 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Fans are encouraged to attend in person to watch and interact with the show while enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day before each show is held.