Pribula Collects Weekly Honor from Davey O’Brien Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Davey O’Brien Foundation announced Beau Pribula as one of the eight quarterbacks on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list for week four on Monday (Sept. 28).

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week is selected from the Great 8 list and will be revealed Tuesday (Sept. 29) at noon. As a weekly Great 8 honoree, Pribula officially joins the Davey O’Brien Award Midseason Watch List.

Pribula accounted for 303 total yards (279 pass, 24 rush) and five touchdowns (4 pass, 1 rush) in a 42-3 win over Delaware. He completed his first 11 passes of the night and finished 24-for-28 passing (86%). His 52-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter to put UVA up 21-3 was the longest of his career.

Through four games, Pribula boasts the nation's fourth-highest completion percentage (77%). He is one of five FBS quarterbacks this season to have thrown for four or more touchdowns and have a rushing score in the same game against an FBS opponent this season.