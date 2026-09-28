Pribula Collects Weekly Honor from Davey O’Brien AwardPribula Collects Weekly Honor from Davey O’Brien Award

Pribula Collects Weekly Honor from Davey O’Brien Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Davey O’Brien Foundation announced Beau Pribula as one of the eight quarterbacks on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list for week four on Monday (Sept. 28).

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week is selected from the Great 8 list and will be revealed Tuesday (Sept. 29) at noon. As a weekly Great 8 honoree, Pribula officially joins the Davey O’Brien Award Midseason Watch List.

Pribula accounted for 303 total yards (279 pass, 24 rush) and five touchdowns (4 pass, 1 rush) in a 42-3 win over Delaware. He completed his first 11 passes of the night and finished 24-for-28 passing (86%). His 52-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter to put UVA up 21-3 was the longest of his career.

Through four games, Pribula boasts the nation's fourth-highest completion percentage (77%). He is one of five FBS quarterbacks this season to have thrown for four or more touchdowns and have a rushing score in the same game against an FBS opponent this season.

Loading YouTube Video...

Pribula eclipsed 3,000 yards passing and 4,000 yards of total offense for his career in the contest, his 38th collegiate game. He now has 3,158 career passing yards and 4,151 yards of total offense. With 993 yards rushing, Pribula needs only seven more to reach 1,000 for his career.

Davey O’Brien Great 8 Week 4
Hank Brown, Iowa
Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State
Beau Pribula, Virginia
Dylan Raiola, Oregon
Keelon Russell, Alabama
Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State
Conner Weigman, Houston

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary season this year. The National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981.

Loading YouTube Video...