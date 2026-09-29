Claire Curzan Named ACC Swimmer of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia fourth-year Claire Curzan was named the ACC Swimmer of the Week as announced Tuesday (Sept. 29) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Curzan scored 95 points at the Cavaliers’ season-opening College Swimming League match last Friday (Sept. 25). She won her two individual races, taking the 200 Back (1:46.85) and the 100 Fly (50.25). She also won the 50 Back Skins, winning all four heats, and swam the Butterfly leg of the 4x50 Medley Relay Super Skins to help Virginia secure the meet victory.

This is Curzan’s third time being named the ACC Swimmer of the Week. She earned the honor once last season and once during her first season at UVA.