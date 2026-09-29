Day One at Colonial Highlighted by 68 from Jiang

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – First year Mingbo Jiang fired a 2-under, 68 in the first round of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab on Monday (Sept. 28). It was the lowest round by a Cavalier this fall.

Jiang carded six birdies in round one, all came in an 11-hole stretch beginning on the 10th hole. The 68 was tied for the sixth lowest round one score in the 80-player field. Jiang is tied for 54th on the overall leaderboard after turning in a 9-over, 79 in his afternoon session.

Virginia played 36 holes on Monday and will finish the 54-hole competition with 18 holes on Tuesday. As a team, the Cavaliers are 22-over and in 13th place after two rounds of action. The Cavaliers were in ninth place after the first 18 holes at 285 (+5) but slipped to 13th after combining for a 297 (+17) in the afternoon.

Fellow first year Jager Pain (71-74, 145) and fourth year Josh Duangmanee (73-72, 145) are tied for 44th place at 5-over to lead the Cavaliers on the individual leaderboard. Duangmanee complied 28 pars in 36 holes, tied for the second-most in the field.

The Cavaliers are back on the course beginning with their first tee time at 9:48 a.m. ET at the famed Colonial Country Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

PL Team RD1 RD2 Total To Par 1 Auburn 274 280 554 -6 T2 Alabama 274 282 556 -4 T2 North Carolina 271 285 556 -4 4 Vanderbilt 279 279 558 -2 5 Texas 280 283 563 +3 6 Texas Tech 288 279 567 +7 7 TCU 282 288 570 +10 8 UCLA 279 294 573 +13 9 Oklahoma State 276 298 574 +14 10 Oklahoma 288 287 575 +15 T11 Georgia Tech 287 289 576 +16 T11 Georgia 288 288 576 +16 13 Virginia 285 297 582 +22 14 Pepperdine 298 286 584 +24 15 Stanford 292 295 587 +27 16 Arizona State 297 293 590 +30

VIRGINIA