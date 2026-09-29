Day One at Colonial Highlighted by 68 from JiangDay One at Colonial Highlighted by 68 from Jiang

Day One at Colonial Highlighted by 68 from Jiang

by Scott Fitzgerald

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – First year Mingbo Jiang fired a 2-under, 68 in the first round of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab on Monday (Sept. 28). It was the lowest round by a Cavalier this fall.

Jiang carded six birdies in round one, all came in an 11-hole stretch beginning on the 10th hole. The 68 was tied for the sixth lowest round one score in the 80-player field. Jiang is tied for 54th on the overall leaderboard after turning in a 9-over, 79 in his afternoon session.

Virginia played 36 holes on Monday and will finish the 54-hole competition with 18 holes on Tuesday. As a team, the Cavaliers are 22-over and in 13th place after two rounds of action. The Cavaliers were in ninth place after the first 18 holes at 285 (+5) but slipped to 13th after combining for a 297 (+17) in the afternoon.

Fellow first year Jager Pain (71-74, 145) and fourth year Josh Duangmanee (73-72, 145) are tied for 44th place at 5-over to lead the Cavaliers on the individual leaderboard. Duangmanee complied 28 pars in 36 holes, tied for the second-most in the field.

The Cavaliers are back on the course beginning with their first tee time at 9:48 a.m. ET at the famed Colonial Country Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

PL

Team

RD1

RD2

Total

To Par

1

Auburn

274

280

554

-6

T2

Alabama

274

282

556

-4

T2

North Carolina

271

285

556

-4

4

Vanderbilt

279

279

558

-2

5

Texas

280

283

563

+3

6

Texas Tech

288

279

567

+7

7

TCU

282

288

570

+10

8

UCLA

279

294

573

+13

9

Oklahoma State

276

298

574

+14

10

Oklahoma

288

287

575

+15

T11

Georgia Tech

287

289

576

+16

T11

Georgia

288

288

576

+16

13

Virginia

285

297

582

+22

14

Pepperdine

298

286

584

+24

15

Stanford

292

295

587

+27

16

Arizona State

297

293

590

+30

VIRGINIA

PL

PLAYER

RD1

RD2

Total

To Par

T44

Josh Duangmanee

73

72

145

+5

T44

Jager Pain

71

74

145

+5

T54

Mingbo Jiang

68

79

147

+7

T61

Michael Lee

73

75

148

+8

T75

Alex Wells

75

76

151

+11

 