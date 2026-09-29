Day One at Colonial Highlighted by 68 from Jiang

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – First year Mingbo Jiang fired a 2-under, 68 in the first round of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab on Monday (Sept. 28). It was the lowest round by a Cavalier this fall.
Jiang carded six birdies in round one, all came in an 11-hole stretch beginning on the 10th hole. The 68 was tied for the sixth lowest round one score in the 80-player field. Jiang is tied for 54th on the overall leaderboard after turning in a 9-over, 79 in his afternoon session.
Virginia played 36 holes on Monday and will finish the 54-hole competition with 18 holes on Tuesday. As a team, the Cavaliers are 22-over and in 13th place after two rounds of action. The Cavaliers were in ninth place after the first 18 holes at 285 (+5) but slipped to 13th after combining for a 297 (+17) in the afternoon.
Fellow first year Jager Pain (71-74, 145) and fourth year Josh Duangmanee (73-72, 145) are tied for 44th place at 5-over to lead the Cavaliers on the individual leaderboard. Duangmanee complied 28 pars in 36 holes, tied for the second-most in the field.
The Cavaliers are back on the course beginning with their first tee time at 9:48 a.m. ET at the famed Colonial Country Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge.
TEAM LEADERBOARD
|
PL
|
Team
|
RD1
|
RD2
|
Total
|
To Par
|
1
|
Auburn
|
274
|
280
|
554
|
-6
|
T2
|
Alabama
|
274
|
282
|
556
|
-4
|
T2
|
North Carolina
|
271
|
285
|
556
|
-4
|
4
|
Vanderbilt
|
279
|
279
|
558
|
-2
|
5
|
Texas
|
280
|
283
|
563
|
+3
|
6
|
Texas Tech
|
288
|
279
|
567
|
+7
|
7
|
TCU
|
282
|
288
|
570
|
+10
|
8
|
UCLA
|
279
|
294
|
573
|
+13
|
9
|
Oklahoma State
|
276
|
298
|
574
|
+14
|
10
|
Oklahoma
|
288
|
287
|
575
|
+15
|
T11
|
Georgia Tech
|
287
|
289
|
576
|
+16
|
T11
|
Georgia
|
288
|
288
|
576
|
+16
|
13
|
Virginia
|
285
|
297
|
582
|
+22
|
14
|
Pepperdine
|
298
|
286
|
584
|
+24
|
15
|
Stanford
|
292
|
295
|
587
|
+27
|
16
|
Arizona State
|
297
|
293
|
590
|
+30
VIRGINIA
|
PL
|
PLAYER
|
RD1
|
RD2
|
Total
|
To Par
|
T44
|
73
|
72
|
145
|
+5
|
T44
|
71
|
74
|
145
|
+5
|
T54
|
68
|
79
|
147
|
+7
|
T61
|
73
|
75
|
148
|
+8
|
T75
|
75
|
76
|
151
|
+11