Play Concludes at Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational

FORT WORTH, Texas – Josh Duangmanee paced the Cavaliers on the final day of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab on Tuesday (Sept. 29) with a 3-over 73. The fourth year finished tied for 38th on the individual leaderboard.
The final 18 holes proved difficult for the entire field. Not one team finished under par in round three but Alabama was able to overtake Auburn for the team title. Only seven of the 80 players competing were under par for the tournament with Adam Bresnu (Texas Tech) taking home medalist honors with a 7-under 206 (69-67-67).
Virginia managed three birdies as a team on Tuesday, two produced by Duangmanee, as the Cavaliers finished in a tie with Stanford for 14th place.
Duangmanee jumped six spots on the individual leaderboard from round two to three. He posted 40 pars in 54 holes, tied for the fourth-most in the field. Competing in his second collegiate tournament, Jager Pain was the Cavaliers second-best player, shooting an 11-over 221 (71-74-76), three strokes behind Duangmanee.
The Cavaliers will return to action at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 16-18) hosted by Georgia Tech in Alpharetta, Ga.
TEAM LEADERBOARD
|
PL
|
TEAM
|
RD1
|
RD2
|
RD3
|
Total
|
To Par
|
1
|
Alabama
|
274
|
282
|
284
|
840
|
E
|
2
|
Auburn
|
274
|
280
|
291
|
845
|
+5
|
T3
|
Texas Tech
|
288
|
279
|
285
|
852
|
+12
|
T3
|
North Carolina
|
271
|
285
|
296
|
852
|
+12
|
T5
|
Texas
|
280
|
283
|
291
|
854
|
+14
|
T5
|
Vanderbilt
|
279
|
279
|
296
|
854
|
+14
|
7
|
Oklahoma State
|
276
|
298
|
284
|
858
|
+18
|
T8
|
UCLA
|
279
|
294
|
289
|
862
|
+22
|
T8
|
Georgia
|
288
|
288
|
286
|
862
|
+22
|
10
|
Oklahoma
|
288
|
287
|
289
|
864
|
+24
|
11
|
TCU
|
282
|
288
|
295
|
865
|
+25
|
12
|
Georgia Tech
|
287
|
289
|
290
|
866
|
+26
|
13
|
Pepperdine
|
298
|
286
|
284
|
868
|
+28
|
T14
|
Stanford
|
292
|
295
|
296
|
883
|
+43
|
T14
|
Virginia
|
285
|
297
|
301
|
883
|
+43
|
16
|
Arizona State
|
297
|
293
|
298
|
888
|
+48
VIRGINIA
|
PL
|
PLAYER
|
RD1
|
RD2
|
RD3
|
Total
|
To Par
|
T38
|
73
|
72
|
73
|
218
|
+8
|
T53
|
71
|
74
|
76
|
221
|
+11
|
T64
|
73
|
75
|
75
|
223
|
+13
|
72
|
68
|
79
|
79
|
226
|
+16
|
75
|
75
|
76
|
77
|
228
|
+18