Play Concludes at Ben Hogan Collegiate InvitationalPlay Concludes at Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational

Play Concludes at Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational

by Scott Fitzgerald

FORT WORTH, Texas – Josh Duangmanee paced the Cavaliers on the final day of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab on Tuesday (Sept. 29) with a 3-over 73. The fourth year finished tied for 38th on the individual leaderboard.

The final 18 holes proved difficult for the entire field. Not one team finished under par in round three but Alabama was able to overtake Auburn for the team title. Only seven of the 80 players competing were under par for the tournament with Adam Bresnu (Texas Tech) taking home medalist honors with a 7-under 206 (69-67-67).

Virginia managed three birdies as a team on Tuesday, two produced by Duangmanee, as the Cavaliers finished in a tie with Stanford for 14th place.

Duangmanee jumped six spots on the individual leaderboard from round two to three. He posted 40 pars in 54 holes, tied for the fourth-most in the field. Competing in his second collegiate tournament, Jager Pain was the Cavaliers second-best player, shooting an 11-over 221 (71-74-76), three strokes behind Duangmanee.

The Cavaliers will return to action at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 16-18) hosted by Georgia Tech in Alpharetta, Ga.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

PL

TEAM

RD1

RD2

RD3

Total

To Par

1

Alabama

274

282

284

840

E

2

Auburn

274

280

291

845

+5

T3

Texas Tech

288

279

285

852

+12

T3

North Carolina

271

285

296

852

+12

T5

Texas

280

283

291

854

+14

T5

Vanderbilt

279

279

296

854

+14

7

Oklahoma State

276

298

284

858

+18

T8

UCLA

279

294

289

862

+22

T8

Georgia

288

288

286

862

+22

10

Oklahoma

288

287

289

864

+24

11

TCU

282

288

295

865

+25

12

Georgia Tech

287

289

290

866

+26

13

Pepperdine

298

286

284

868

+28

T14

Stanford

292

295

296

883

+43

T14

Virginia

285

297

301

883

+43

16

Arizona State

297

293

298

888

+48

 VIRGINIA

PL

PLAYER

RD1

RD2

RD3

Total

To Par

T38

Josh Duangmanee

73

72

73

218

+8

T53

Jager Pain

71

74

76

221

+11

T64

Michael Lee

73

75

75

223

+13

72

Mingbo Jiang

68

79

79

226

+16

75

Alex Wells

75

76

77

228

+18