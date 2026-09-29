Play Concludes at Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational

FORT WORTH, Texas – Josh Duangmanee paced the Cavaliers on the final day of the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab on Tuesday (Sept. 29) with a 3-over 73. The fourth year finished tied for 38th on the individual leaderboard.

The final 18 holes proved difficult for the entire field. Not one team finished under par in round three but Alabama was able to overtake Auburn for the team title. Only seven of the 80 players competing were under par for the tournament with Adam Bresnu (Texas Tech) taking home medalist honors with a 7-under 206 (69-67-67).

Virginia managed three birdies as a team on Tuesday, two produced by Duangmanee, as the Cavaliers finished in a tie with Stanford for 14th place.

Duangmanee jumped six spots on the individual leaderboard from round two to three. He posted 40 pars in 54 holes, tied for the fourth-most in the field. Competing in his second collegiate tournament, Jager Pain was the Cavaliers second-best player, shooting an 11-over 221 (71-74-76), three strokes behind Duangmanee.

The Cavaliers will return to action at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 16-18) hosted by Georgia Tech in Alpharetta, Ga.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

PL TEAM RD1 RD2 RD3 Total To Par 1 Alabama 274 282 284 840 E 2 Auburn 274 280 291 845 +5 T3 Texas Tech 288 279 285 852 +12 T3 North Carolina 271 285 296 852 +12 T5 Texas 280 283 291 854 +14 T5 Vanderbilt 279 279 296 854 +14 7 Oklahoma State 276 298 284 858 +18 T8 UCLA 279 294 289 862 +22 T8 Georgia 288 288 286 862 +22 10 Oklahoma 288 287 289 864 +24 11 TCU 282 288 295 865 +25 12 Georgia Tech 287 289 290 866 +26 13 Pepperdine 298 286 284 868 +28 T14 Stanford 292 295 296 883 +43 T14 Virginia 285 297 301 883 +43 16 Arizona State 297 293 298 888 +48

VIRGINIA