Seminoles Have Hoos' Full Focus

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Omillio Agard, then a cornerback at Wisconsin, was one of the 6.9 million viewers who watched the Virginia-Florida State game on TV last September.

At one point, Agard recalled Tuesday morning at the Hardie Center, he turned it off. But when he learned the game had gone to overtime, Agard said, “I turned it back on and I saw the ending and everything.”

The Wahoos prevailed 46-38 in double overtime at Scott Stadium, and an epic field rush by fans followed the game’s final play.

“It was amazing,” Agard said of Virginia’s heart-stopping victory. “It was special, and I was like, ‘Wow, UVA is a good school and somebody that we’ve got to look out for.’ ”

A year later, Agard is a Cavalier, and he’ll start in the secondary Saturday when Virginia (3-1 overall, 1-0 ACC) meets Florida State (2-2, 0-1) at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The 3:30 p.m. game will air on ESPN2.

He knows he’ll hear the Seminoles’ famed war chant throughout the game, and that will “be annoying,” Agard said with a smile, “but I'm excited. It was a childhood dream. I always wanted to play there, and it's just a dream come true.”

UVA and FSU are meeting in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2010 and ’11. The Cavaliers haven’t played in Tallahassee since 2014 and haven’t won there since 2011. Overall, though, Virginia has won three of the past four games in the series.

For the Hoos, their 2025 victory over FSU came in their fifth game. Virginia went on to finish atop the ACC regular-season standings and ended the year with a program-record 11 victories.

The 2025 season was the Cavaliers’ fourth under head coach Tony Elliott, whose first three teams were a combined 11-23. Asked Tuesday about the impact of the win over the Seminoles, Elliott said that first and foremost it “maybe shifted the mindset of what is possible [at UVA], and it brought some proof of concept and some confirmation and we can become what we desire to become. And not just say it, not just have slogans on the wall, but on the field. We can be who we desire to be. I think that's kind of what it did for us internally. And then from a national perspective, it kind of brought the spotlight, and then we were able to follow it with some other [big victories] ... It wasn’t just a one-hit wonder, as they used to say back in the day.”

As a wide receiver at Clemson, Elliott played against the Florida State teams led by the legendary Bobby Bowden. Elliott later spent 11 years as an assistant coach at his alma mater, and he said he’s always believed that “if you want to be a champion in this league, you got to go through Tallahassee.”

His players may not be college football historians, but Elliott knows plenty about Florida State. The Seminoles’ stadium seats 67,277, and when “Doak Campbell gets rocking, you're not going to find a more electric atmosphere to play in,” Elliott said.