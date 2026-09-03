Cavaliers Open ACC Play Against Boston College Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (1-3) is set to open ACC play when it hosts Boston College (3-0) on Friday (Sept. 4) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACCNX.

Admission to all Virginia men’s and women’s soccer matches is free.

How to Follow:

Friday night’s match against Boston College will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

For Openers:

Virginia enters the ACC season as reigning regular season champions after going 5-0-3 in conference play last season

UVA has started with a 1-3 record for the first time since 2013 (Virginia advanced to College Cup and the ACC Championship Game that season).

Boston College enters the game with a perfect 3-0 record under head coach Frankie D’Agostino in his first season

UVA has not lost a home game in ACC play since a 1-0 defeat to then-No. 2 Stanford (9/27/2024)

Since 2022, UVA is 10-3-3 in ACC games played at Klöckner Stadium

The Series with Boston College:

Friday’s match will mark the 19th meeting between the two programs in a series that dates to 1995

The Cavaliers are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Boston College (4-0-2). Their last defeat to BC was in 2015, a 2-1 loss in Boston.

Five of the last six meetings between the teams have been decided by one goal or less

Overall, 15 of the 18 meetings between the teams have been decided by one goal or less

UVA hosts Boston College at Klöckner Stadium for the first time since 2021, a 2-1 win for UVA at Klöckner Stadium

In the all-time series, Virginia is 8-2 against Boston College when playing on its home turf

Noting the 2026 Cavaliers

Fourth-year forward, AJ Smith has scored in back-to-back games for the first time as a Cavalier

First-year forward Chase Duke has made back-to-back starts and recorded assists in each of them

Fourth-year captain, Brendan Lambe, leads the team with three assists and has already set

Virginia has scored eight goals on the season coming from six different goal scorers

AJ Smith and Marco Dos Santos lead the team with two goals each

In each of Virginia’s three defeats this season, the winning goal has been scored after the 80th minute

On the Horizon:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Tuesday (Sept. 8) when they take on Oregon State at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium on ACCNX.