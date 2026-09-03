Men’s Basketball to Host Richmond in Exhibition on Oct. 9

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will host Richmond in a men’s basketball exhibition on Friday, Oct. 9, Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom announced Thursday (Sept. 3). Tip time at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m.

2026-27 men’s basketball season ticket members will receive their quantity of seats within their season ticket package at no additional cost for the Virginia-Richmond exhibition. Season ticket members can also purchase additional general admission tickets at $18 starting Friday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.

Courtside season ticket members will receive their number of seats within their season ticket package in the same process.

JPJ suite holders will receive separate communication from the Virginia Athletics Foundation regarding suite reservations.

All other seats, except for courtside, will be general admission seating for $18. Tickets will go on sale online at uvatix.com beginning Friday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.

Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the JPJ garage, JPJ South, East and West lots, and The Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. Given the anticipated demand for premium seat locations, fans are encouraged to arrive early and park at The Park. A free fan shuttle will be available pregame and postgame at The Park, starting at 6 p.m.

A limited number of season tickets are still available for Virginia men’s basketball and fans can click here to purchase. Single-game, group, and mini-plan ticket information will be available later this fall at uvatix.com. Please contact our ticket sales team at (434) 924-8821 to discuss other seating opportunities.