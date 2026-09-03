No. 5 Virginia Set for Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia field hockey team will continue its opening-season road swing with a pair of matches in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against No. 20 Rutgers (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday (Sept. 4) and Ohio State (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday (Sept. 6) at the Bauer Track and Field Complex in Piscataway, N.J.

HOW TO WATCH

Live Coverage of both games will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official X account (@UVAFieldHockey).

At No. 20 Rutgers on Friday at Noon

Live Stats

Live Stream

Vs. Ohio State on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Live Stats

Live Stream

MATCH NOTES

Virginia and Rutgers are both ranked in the top 20 of the NFHCA poll.

UVA has been ranked in the top 10 of the NFHCA poll since the Week 1 poll of the 2022 season.

During the 2025 campaign, the Cavaliers went 8-1 in contests against ranked opponents.

UVA also played Rutgers and Ohio State in the 2025 edition of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, where Virginia downed both squads in 1-0 contests.

Rutgers enters the weekend with a 1-1 record. The Scarlet Knights were bested by No. 18 Monmouth 5-1 in the season opener before bouncing back to defeat Wagner, 7-1, to close out the weekend.

Ohio State is also 1-1 on the season entering the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Buckeyes fell in their season opener to Old Dominion 3-2 before rebounding with a 2-0 victory over Bellarmine.

Offensively, four different Cavaliers scored in the season opener against Penn State, including Mia Abello with the overtime winner.

ON THE HORIZON

UVA will continue its four-game season-opening road swing at Liberty (Sept. 11). Virginia’s home opener is slated for Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. against James Madison on Turf Field. The contest will double as Youth and Headstrong Foundation Day.