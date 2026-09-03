Virginia Volleyball Heads to Richmond for VCU Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. - The Virginia Volleyball team makes a quick trip down I-64 this weekend as the Cavaliers head to the Siegel Center in Richmond for the VCU Invitational. UVA squares off with William & Mary at 2 p.m. on Friday and VCU at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Friday’s match with William & Mary will not be streamed while Saturday’s match with VCU will be available on ESPN+. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

NOTING THE HOOS

In Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Liberty, Virginia won the third set 25-9. It was the first time that UVA held a team under ten points in a set (excluding fifth set) since the first set of a win over College of Charleston in 2019 (25-9).

Third year outside hitter Reese Wuebker (10 kills, 15 digs) and first year setter Olivia Siskin (23 assists, 11 digs) each recorded double-doubles in Tuesday’s win over Liberty. UVA had two players with a double-double in the same game just twice last season.

Second year outside hitter Reagan Ennist - the 2025 AVCA East Coast Region Freshman of the Year - recorded the fifth-most kills by a first year in UVA history (383) last season.

Ennist ranked Top 10 in the ACC in attacks per set (10.50/7th), kills per set (3.75/8th), points per set (4.19/8th), total kills (383/9th), total attacks (1,071/10th) and total points (427/10th). She also placed seventh nationally among all first years in kills per set (3.75) and points per set (4.19) while ranking ninth in total kills (383) and 13th in total points (427).

Middle blocker Emily Fowler - a fourth year transfer from Coastal Carolina - leads UVA with 13 total blocks through two matches. Her 1.63 blocks per set ranks 34th nationally.

THE SERIES WITH WILLIAM & MARY

Virginia and William & Mary enter Friday’s matchup with the all-time series tied 21-21.

The Cavaliers have won each of the last six meetings with the Tribe. The Hoos are also 1-0 under head coach Shannon Wells, a 3-0 sweep in 2024.

THE SERIES WITH VCU

Virginia leads the all-time series with VCU, 22-15.

The Hoos have won each of its previous two matchups with the Rams. Their most recent meeting with VCU was a 3-1 win at home last season.





