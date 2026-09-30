Dylan Dietrich Competing at the Columbus Challenger

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Virginia men's tennis fourth-year Dylan Dietrich has advanced to the quarterfinals at the Columbus Challenger, held at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio,

The tournament is an ATP Challenger 75 level competition.

Dietrich opened the tournament with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over No. 6 seed and Ohio State alum JJ Wolf. Dietrich followed with a 7-5, 6-2 win against Andrew Fenty to advance to the quarterfinals.

Dietrich came into the tournament ranked No. 363 in the world.

This is his fifth time advancing to an ATP Challenger quarterfinal. He has reached two semifinals, including last week in San Diego.