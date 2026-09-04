No. 5 Virginia Downs No. 20 Rutgers to Open Big Ten/ACC Challenge

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The No. 5 Virginia field hockey team (2-0, 0-0 ACC) fended off a late push by the No. 20 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-2, 0-0 Big 10) to win its opening match of the Big 10/ACC Challenge 2-1 at the Bauer Track and Field Complex.

Goals (Assist)

21:56 Virginia – Catalina Quinteros (Emily Eaton)

27:46 Virginia – Kate Logsdon (unassisted)

55:56 Rutgers – Laura Loycke (Martha Goodridge)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The homestanding Scarlet Knights controlled the pace in a tightly contested opening quarter before Emily Eaton found Catalina Quinteros with a long pass in the heart of the second frame. After receiving the pass, Quinteros got a shot past Rutgers’ Emily Nichols for the first goal of the match. With the time winding down in the first half, Kate Logsdon gave UVA a 2-0 lead heading into the break with a turnaround shot that got through the Scarlet Knight goalkeeper.

Coming out of the break, the two squads played to a scoreless third quarter. In the fourth and final frame, Nilou Lempers made a pair of key saves to maintain the Cavalier two-goal lead. The lone Rutgers goal of the afternoon came with just over four minutes left in regulation on a penalty corner from Laura Loycke. Following the goal, the Cavalier defense did not surrender another scoring chance to seal the 2-1 Virginia victory.

Starting in goal, UVA’s Lempers tallied a pair of saves and faced three shots while Rutgers’ starting goalie Nichols recorded two saves on four shots.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Third year Catalina Quinteros netted her first goal of the season on Friday and the sixth of her career.

First year Kate Logsdon scored the first goal of her collegiate career.

Each squad recorded seven shots and two saves on the afternoon.

Virginia made more shots on goal (4-3), while Rutgers held the edge in corners (5-3).

FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN

“A hard-fought team win today. We played a very good first half but lost some control at the end of the game. We had too many turnovers but defended well and took pride in our defense to grind this win out.”

ON THE HORIZON

UVA will continue the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Sunday (Sept. 6) at 11 a.m. with a match against Ohio State on Big Ten+. The Cavaliers will close out the four-game season-opening road swing at Liberty (Sept. 11) before welcoming James Madison to Turf Field on Sept. 13 for the home opener. The contest will double as Youth and Headstrong Foundation Day.