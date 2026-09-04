Virginia Opens VCU Invitational With 3-1 Victory Over William & Mary

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Volleyball opened the VCU Invitational Friday afternoon with a 3-1 victory over William & Mary at the Siegel Center.

The Cavaliers (2-1) were led by outside hitter Reese Wuebker, who recorded 12 kills, 12 digs and three aces while William & Mary (1-3) outside hitter Audrey Brcka led all players with 15 kills.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia 25, William & Mary 23

The Cavaliers grabbed the opening set after overcoming an early 8-4 deficit. The Hoos swung ahead 9-8 after tallying off five straight points and never trailed by more than two for the rest of the set. Lang grabbed a pair of kills for the 23rd and 24th points before a UVA service error cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 24-23. The Tribe followed with a service error of their own to clinch the first set for the Hoos.

Set 2: William & Mary 25, Virginia 15

Virginia jumped out to a 10-7 lead early but the Tribe gained momentum with eight of the next nine points - including a 5-0 run - to claim a 15-11 lead. William & Mary followed it with a 7-0 run and finished the set with ten of the final 13 points.

Set 3: Virginia 25, William & Mary 19

Back-to-back aces from Wuebker opened a back-and-forth third set before a 7-1 run by the Hoos gave them a 20-15 late lead. A 3-0 run with a Wuebker kill, a Lang solo block and a Reagan Ennist kill put UVA ahead 24-18 while Lauryn Bowie notched a kill for the set point.

Set 4: Virginia 25, William & Mary 21.

The Hoos never trailed in the clinching set and jumped out to an early 8-1 lead as Ennist picked up three kills in a 7-0 run. Virginia led by as much as 18-8 before the Tribe came all the way back to cut the UVA lead to 22-20. The Cavaliers put a stop to the William & Mary momentum with kills by Wuebker and Ennist to go up 24-20 while Bowie once again gave the final blow for the match point kill.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia moves to 22-21 in the all-time series with William & Mary. The Cavaliers have now won six straight over the Tribe.

UVA had three players record a double-double; Reese Wuebker (12 kills, 12 digs), Olivia Siskin (21 assists, 10 digs) and Hannah Scott (22 assists, 15 digs). It was the second consecutive game with a double-double for both Wuebker and Siskin and the first double-double of the season for Scott.

Wuebker also matched a career high with three aces - including two back-to-back to open the third set.

Caroline Lang’s ten kills set a new career high. Her previous high of nine came in last season’s finale against Boston College.

NEXT UP

The Cavaliers wrap up the VCU Invitational at 6 p.m. Saturday against the host VCU Rams. The match will be available on ESPN+.





