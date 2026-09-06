Cavaliers to Open 2026-27 at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The Virginia women’s golf team travels to Royal Golf Club on Monday (Sept. 7-9) to compete in the 12th edition of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M.

Widely regarded as one of the premier events in women’s collegiate golf, this year’s tournament features 12 of the nation’s top programs, including seven teams that finished among the top 25 in the national rankings at the conclusion of the 2025–26 season.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Dates: Monday, Sept. 7 - Wednesday, Sept. 9

Location: Royal Golf Club (St. Elmo, Minn.)

Host: ANNIKA Foundation

Course Par/Yardage: Par 72, 6,432

Format: 18 holes each day

Live Scoring: Clippd

The Cavalier lineup will feature Jaclyn LaHa, Elsie MacCleery, Lily Reitter, Zoe Cusack and Mira Berglund.

The field includes: Auburn, Kansas State, UCLA, Houston, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, USC, Virginia, and Wake Forest.