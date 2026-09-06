No. 5 Cavaliers Fall to Ohio State in Big 10/ACC Challenge Finale

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The No. 5 Virginia field hockey team (2-1, 0-0 ACC) dropped a 2-1 contest to the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-2, 0-0 Big 10) on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 6) to close out the Big 10/ACC Challenge at the Bauer Track and Field Complex.

Goals (Assist)

35:19 Virginia – Bella Moore (unassisted)

47:35 Ohio State – Sienna Golden (Emily Barker)

48:36 Ohio State – Sienna Golden (Philippa Schipper)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia controlled the pace of play early in Sunday’s contest as Caroline Raynes recorded a shot just six seconds into the match. Over the final 25 minutes of the opening half, Virginia could not convert on six different penalty corners as the two teams played to a 0-0 tie at the break.

With just over five minutes passed in the second half, Bella Moore, a New Jersey native, scored the lone UVA goal of the afternoon. Virginia held the one-goal advantage into the fourth quarter before Ohio State’s Sienna Golden scored twice in just over a minute to take a 2-1 lead with 11 minutes left in regulation. With time dwindling, Ohio State defended one last Virginia penalty corner to seal the game. UVA’s Emma Watchilla received a yellow card with ten seconds left in Sunday’s contest.

Starting in goal, Virginia’s Nilou Lempers recorded five saves while Ohio State’s Avery Alleva made six stops.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Second year Bella Moore tallied her first goal of the season and the third of her career.

Virginia held the edge in shots (14-8) and penalty corners (9-4).

Both teams had seven shots on goal.

Ohio State made six saves to Virginia’s five.

FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN

“We generated a lot of chances and needed to decide the game earlier today. We didn’t do that and lost momentum, which ultimately led to us giving up goals. Generally, we need to be better in both circles to win today.”

ON THE HORIZON

UVA will continue its four-game season-opening road swing at Liberty (Sept. 11). Virginia’s home opener is slated for Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. against James Madison on Turf Field. The contest will double as Youth and Headstrong Foundation Day.