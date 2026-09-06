Virginia Volleyball Earns First Sweep of Season at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Volleyball earned its first sweep of the season on Saturday, topping host VCU 3-0 to wrap up the VCU Invitational.

The Cavaliers (3-1) hit a season-best .299 and were led by second year outside hitter Reagan Ennist with 12 kills at a .400 clip. Defensively, UVA held VCU (1-3) to an .088 hitting percentage while fourth year middle Emily Fowler totaled five blocks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia 25, VCU 13

The Virginia offense set the tone early with 16 kills in the opening set at an ultra efficient .500 clip. Emily Fowler recorded a kill on three of the set’s final six points as the Cavaliers closed it with an 11-2 run.

Set 2: Virginia 25, VCU 17

VCU struck early with the first two points and led by as much as 8-4 but UVA took eight of the next 11 points for a 12-11 lead. The Hoos never trailed for the remainder of the set, and sealed it with a 7-2 run, capped off by back-to-back kills by Ennist and an ace from Reese Wuebker.

Set 3: Virginia 25, VCU 22

VCU claimed an early 4-3 lead but Virginia once again didn’t look back after four straight points to go up 7-4. Virginia worked its lead to as high as 22-15 before a late run by the Rams cut the Cavalier lead to 23-20. UVA got the 24th point on a VCU service error before the Rams responded with back-to-back points to make it 24-22. Ennist but an end to the VCU run with a kill to seal Virginia’s first sweep of the season.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia moves to 23-15 in the all-time series with VCU.

Virginia swept an opponent for the first time since October 19, 2025 against Virginia Tech.

Virginia held VCU to an .088 hitting percentage - the lowest hitting percentage by a UVA opponent since holding East Tennessee State to an .057 hitting percentage on September 12, 2024.

Virginia hit .299 as a team - its highest mark of the season.

NEXT UP

Virginia hosts Alabama on Wednesday in the "Showdown at the Net”, featuring 16 matchups between teams from the ACC and SEC. First serve at the Aquatic & Fitness Center is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.