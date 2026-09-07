Cusack Leads the Field Through 18 Holes at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – First-year Zoe Cusack tied a Virginia record for low-round by a freshman carding 5-under 67 in her collegiate debut. She sits atop the individual leaderboard while the Cavaliers are tied for second place after the first 18 holes of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate on Monday (Sept. 7) at Royal Golf Club.

Starting her day on the 10th tee, Cusack got off to a hot start carding a birdie on her first hole and finishing the back nine with four consecutive birdies. She stumbled only twice on the front nine while picking up another pair of birdies to card 5-under 67 and end the day on top of the leaderboard with a two-stroke lead.

As a team, the Cavaliers combined to shoot an even-par 288 for the first round. Mira Berglund carded 1-over 73 and is tied for 16th on the individual leaderboard. Jaclyn LaHa and Lily Reitter are each tied for 24th after carding 2-over 74.

The Cavaliers will tee off beginning at 10:20 a.m. tomorrow (Sept. 8) from the first tee. Virginia will be paired with Wake Forest and South Carolina for the second round.

Team Standings (Through Round One)

Pos. Team To Par 1 Wake Forest -8 T2 Virginia E T2 South Carolina E T2 USC E 5 Oregon +3 6 North Carolina +4 7 Auburn +5 8 UCLA +8 9 Missouri +13 T10 Kansas State +18 T10 Houston +18 12 Minnesota +21

Virginia Individual Standings (Through Round One)