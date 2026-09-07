Men’s Basketball Releases 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s basketball announced its 2026-27 non-conference schedule Monday (Sept. 7). The slate features 13 contests, including eight home games at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers’ non-conference home schedule is highlighted by an SEC/ACC Challenge contest against Kentucky on Dec. 2. UVA opens the 2026-27 season against Drexel on Nov. 3 and also hosts Northeastern (Nov. 6), Bucknell (Nov. 10), Old Dominion (Nov. 17), Loyola Maryland (Nov. 20), Bethune-Cookman (Dec. 8) and Western Carolina (Dec. 13).

UVA battles Marquette (Nov. 25) and Xavier (Nov. 27) during Thanksgiving week at the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas. The Cavaliers play Arkansas (Nov. 8) at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and UConn (Dec. 20) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Virginia also plays at former ACC rival Maryland on Nov. 13.

In addition, Virginia will play exhibition contests against Vanderbilt (Sept. 27 in Charleston, S.C.), Richmond (Oct. 9 at John Paul Jones Arena) and Villanova (Oct. 22 at Villanova) leading up to the season-opener on Nov. 3.

UVA’s 18-game ACC schedule is expected to be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.

The LinkU Invitational Ticket Information

The Cavaliers play Vanderbilt at The LinkU Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. in Charleston, S.C. Tickets for The LinkU Invitational can be purchased online here. The promotional code for Virginia fans is uvaatcos.



Virginia-Richmond Exhibition Ticket/Parking Information

Virginia hosts Richmond in an exhibition contest on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. General admission tickets for $18 are on sale at uvatix.com.

2026-27 men’s basketball season ticket members will receive their quantity of seats within their season ticket package at no additional cost for the Virginia-Richmond exhibition.

Courtside season ticket members will receive their number of seats within their season ticket package in the same process.

JPJ suite holders will receive separate communication from the Virginia Athletics Foundation regarding suite reservations.

Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the JPJ garage, JPJ South, East and West lots, and The Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. Given the anticipated demand for premium seat locations, fans are encouraged to arrive early and park at The Park. A free fan shuttle will be available pregame and postgame at The Park, starting at 6 p.m.

Virginia-Arkansas Ticket Information

Virginia battles Arkansas on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Tickets for the Capital Showcase can be purchased online here.