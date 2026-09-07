Minter to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ahead of Virginia’s Friday night home football game against Norfolk State (Sept. 11), Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Sept. 8) from Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave.), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. Hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers,” the weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m.

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Ethan Minter, a third-year safety from Chester, Virginia, who has started in 14 of the Cavaliers’ last 15 games dating back to 2025. Minter has been a mainstay of a UVA defense that has not allowed more than two touchdowns in regulation in its last six outings. Last month, he was selected to the Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List, which recognizes college football’s top community-service efforts.

Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Fans are encouraged to attend in person to watch and interact with the show while enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day before each show is held.