Cavaliers Getting Closer to Full Strength

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ten months after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Virginia’s win over Duke in Durham, N.C., linebacker Kam Robinson is set to make his 2026 debut.

At his weekly media availability at the Hardie Center, UVA head coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday that Robinson has been cleared to play Friday night against Norfolk State at Scott Stadium.

The No. 25 Cavaliers (1-0) host the Spartans (1-1), who compete in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision, at 7 p.m.

“Kam will be ready to roll,” Elliott said, as will defensive back Corey Costner, wide receiver Isaiah Robinson and offensive tackle Alex Payne, all of whom also missed Virginia’s season-opening win over NC State.

“So we're actually, I think, closer to full strength for this one,” Elliott said.

Four other injured Cavaliers—offensive lineman Grant Ellinger, defensive end Ezekiel Larry and wide receivers Rico Flores Jr. and Dillon Newton-Short—are expected back soon, too, Elliott said.

Robinson, who wears jersey No. 5, ranks among the most dynamic defenders in college football. In 2025, he appeared in only eight games but became the first FBS player in the past 20 years to record a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown in the same season.

“With 5 on the field, everybody feels real calm,” UVA cornerback Jacobie Henderson said Tuesday.

“We’re going to turn him loose, but we'll also be smart,” Elliott said of Robinson, a third-team All-ACC selection in 2025. “This will be the first time that he'll be out there in full contact, because in all of our tackle-to-the-ground scrimmages, he was not available during fall camp.”

Costner, who’s listed at 6-foot-1, 213-pounds, impressed as a true freshman last season, intercepting two passes, breaking up three others, forcing a fumble and making 28 tackles.

“He adds more speed,” Elliott said of Costner. “He's a guy that can really, really run, and ... he's put on some good weight this offseason. So physically, he's going to be able to support from that nickel position, maybe different than we've been able to do in the past. And then in third-down situations, he can go out there and play man coverage.”

Even without Robinson and Costner, the Wahoos’ defense dominated in the season opener, holding the Wolfpack to 168 yards of total offense. UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski was asked Tuesday how he planned to incorporate Robinson and Costner back into the defense.

“You turn them loose and you let them go attack and you play downhill and see how fast and how violent they can play,” Rudzinski said.

POSITION OF STRENGTH: Robinson’s return bolsters a deep, talented linebacking corps that also includes Maddox Marcellus, Landon Danley, Caleb Hardy and Myles Brown, who led Virginia with eight tackles (in only 19 plays) against NC State.

“I just think the biggest thing with that group is there's not a huge drop off when Kam's not in there, and that's what we've wanted to do,” Elliott said.

“Now, we know Kam's special and he's going to go make those freakish plays that only Kam can make.” But Elliott added that Robinson carried a heavy load in his first three seasons and occasionally played through injuries.

“Hopefully now with the depth that we have, the competitive depth, he doesn't have to be out there to make every single play,” Elliott said. “And some may say, ‘Well, that's what's best for the team.’ But a fresh Kam, fast Kam, I think, is more effective rushing the passer, I think he makes more plays, and then also it takes some of the exposure to injury away by having competitive depth.”

Rudzinski said the linebackers have “great energy. They play with great physicality, and there's some really good athletes in that room, too.”

The same is true in the Cavaliers’ secondary, and the addition of Costner figures to make a strong group stronger.

Against NC State, Elliott said, UVA’s defensive backs “did a really good job of being in position, didn't let too many guys get behind us, good communication, there weren't guys running free.

“I don't recall any major busted coverages. I thought they made plays on the ball. I thought they fit the run. They were aggressive. I thought they played with some swagger. So all the things that we had seen on the practice field, it was good to see that translate into the game.”

Henderson, a transfer from Rutgers, said the secondary expects to play that way. “That’s kind of our goal every week: just dominate the opponent."