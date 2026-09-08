Cavaliers in Third After Second Round of ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – Fourth-year Jaclyn LaHa carded 4-under 68 to lead Virginia on the second day of competition at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate on Tuesday (Sept. 8) at Royal Golf Club. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 4-under 284 on the day and currently sit in third place overall at 4-under 572.

LaHa started her day on the first tee and recorded a total of four birdies including three on the front nine and another on her final hole. She ended the day without a single bogey carding 4-under 68, tied for the lowest individual score of the day. LaHa moved into a tie for fourth on the individual leaderboard at 2-under 142 through the first 36 holes.

Mira Berglund and Elsie MacCleery each shot 1-under 71 while Lily Reitter carded 2-over 74 and Zoe Cusack shot 4-over 76. Cusack sits tied for eighth overall (-1, 143) while Berglund is tied for 11th (E, 144), and the duo of MacCleery and Reitter are tied for 29th (+4, 148).

The Cavaliers will begin the final round of competition tomorrow (Sept. 9) from the first tee at 10:20 a.m. Virginia will be paired with Wake Forest and Oregon.

Team Standings (Through 36 Holes)

Pos. Team To Par 1 Wake Forest -20 2 Oregon -5 3 Virginia -4 4 South Carolina -1 5 USC +1 6 Auburn +2 7 North Carolina +13 8 UCLA +15 9 Houston +27 10 Missouri +29 11 Kansas State +30 12 Minnesota +31

Virginia Individual Standings (Through 36 Holes)