Cavaliers in Third After Second Round of ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – Fourth-year Jaclyn LaHa carded 4-under 68 to lead Virginia on the second day of competition at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate on Tuesday (Sept. 8) at Royal Golf Club. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 4-under 284 on the day and currently sit in third place overall at 4-under 572.
LaHa started her day on the first tee and recorded a total of four birdies including three on the front nine and another on her final hole. She ended the day without a single bogey carding 4-under 68, tied for the lowest individual score of the day. LaHa moved into a tie for fourth on the individual leaderboard at 2-under 142 through the first 36 holes.
Mira Berglund and Elsie MacCleery each shot 1-under 71 while Lily Reitter carded 2-over 74 and Zoe Cusack shot 4-over 76. Cusack sits tied for eighth overall (-1, 143) while Berglund is tied for 11th (E, 144), and the duo of MacCleery and Reitter are tied for 29th (+4, 148).
The Cavaliers will begin the final round of competition tomorrow (Sept. 9) from the first tee at 10:20 a.m. Virginia will be paired with Wake Forest and Oregon.
Team Standings (Through 36 Holes)
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
To Par
|
1
|
Wake Forest
|
-20
|
2
|
Oregon
|
-5
|
3
|
Virginia
|
-4
|
4
|
South Carolina
|
-1
|
5
|
USC
|
+1
|
6
|
Auburn
|
+2
|
7
|
North Carolina
|
+13
|
8
|
UCLA
|
+15
|
9
|
Houston
|
+27
|
10
|
Missouri
|
+29
|
11
|
Kansas State
|
+30
|
12
|
Minnesota
|
+31
Virginia Individual Standings (Through 36 Holes)
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
To Par
|
T4
|
-2
|
T8
|
-1
|
T11
|
E
|
T29
|
+4
|
T29
|
+4