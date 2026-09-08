Cavaliers in Third After Second Round of ANNIKA IntercollegiateCavaliers in Third After Second Round of ANNIKA Intercollegiate

Cavaliers in Third After Second Round of ANNIKA Intercollegiate

Fourth-year Jaclyn LaHa carded 4-under 68 to lead Virginia on the second day of competition at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate on Tuesday (Sept. 8) at Royal Golf Club. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 4-under 284 on the day and currently sit in third place overall at 4-under 572.

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – Fourth-year Jaclyn LaHa carded 4-under 68 to lead Virginia on the second day of competition at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate on Tuesday (Sept. 8) at Royal Golf Club. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 4-under 284 on the day and currently sit in third place overall at 4-under 572.

LaHa started her day on the first tee and recorded a total of four birdies including three on the front nine and another on her final hole. She ended the day without a single bogey carding 4-under 68, tied for the lowest individual score of the day. LaHa moved into a tie for fourth on the individual leaderboard at 2-under 142 through the first 36 holes.

Mira Berglund and Elsie MacCleery each shot 1-under 71 while Lily Reitter carded 2-over 74 and Zoe Cusack shot 4-over 76. Cusack sits tied for eighth overall (-1, 143) while Berglund is tied for 11th (E, 144), and the duo of MacCleery and Reitter are tied for 29th (+4, 148).

The Cavaliers will begin the final round of competition tomorrow (Sept. 9) from the first tee at 10:20 a.m. Virginia will be paired with Wake Forest and Oregon.

Team Standings (Through 36 Holes)

Pos.

Team

To Par

1

Wake Forest

-20

2

Oregon

-5

3

Virginia

-4

4

South Carolina

-1

5

USC

+1

6

Auburn

+2

7

North Carolina

+13

8

UCLA

+15

9

Houston

+27

10

Missouri

+29

11

Kansas State

+30

12

Minnesota

+31

 Virginia Individual Standings (Through 36 Holes)

Pos.

Player

To Par

T4

Jaclyn LaHa

-2

T8

Zoe Cusack

-1

T11

Mira Berglund

E

T29

Lily Reitter

+4

T29

Elsie MacCleery

+4

 