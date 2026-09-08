Virginia Hosts Alabama in Second Annual ‘Showdown at the Net’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Virginia volleyball team (3-1) returns to action on Wednesday against Alabama (4-1) in the second annual “Showdown at the Net” at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The “Showdown at the Net” features 16 matchups between teams from the ACC against teams from the SEC on September 8-9.

The Cavaliers enter the matchup after a 2-0 weekend at the VCU Invitational, topping William & Mary, 3-1, before earning their first sweep of the season against the host Rams. The Hoos were led by outside hitters Reagan Ennist with 22 kills and Reese Wuebker with 21 kills. Middle blocker Caroline Lang added 16 kills at an efficient .393 clip while contributing five blocks.

Admission to all Virginia volleyball matches at the Aquatic & Fitness Center are free.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Wednesday night’s match against Alabama will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

NOTING THE HOOS

The ACC came out on top in the inaugural ‘Showdown at the Net’ last season, winning nine of the 16 matches. In the event, Virginia fell 3-0 at Auburn while Alabama hosted Wake Forest and won 3-2.

Virginia ranks in the top 50 nationally in both assists per set (12.60 - 47th) and kills per set (13.53 - 50th).

Outside hitter Reese Wuebker, a transfer from Ohio State, leads the Cavaliers with 3.27 kills per set this season - an improvement from 2.65 kills per set with the Buckeyes last season.

Middle blocker Emily Fowler, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, ranks 50th nationally with 1.40 blocks per set this season. Last season her 1.04 blocks per set ranked 9th in the Sun Belt Conference.

THE SERIES WITH ALABAMA

Virginia holds a 2-2 all-time record against Alabama and is 2-0 against the Crimson Tide in Charlottesville.

The teams last met for a home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015. Virginia won a home matchup 3-1 in 2014 before falling 3-1 on the road in 2015.

ON THE HORIZON

Following the match with Alabama, the Cavaliers head to the Sunshine State for a match at UCF in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday. First serve is set for 2 p.m. and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.