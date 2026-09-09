ACC Releases Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2026-27 men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday (Sept. 9). Virginia will play 18 ACC regular-season games, including nine contests at John Paul Jones Arena.

The 18-game schedule for 2026-27 features two games (home and away) against Duke and Virginia Tech. The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents. Virginia will not play Wake Forest in the ACC regular season. Finalized dates, tipoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.



The top 15 teams in the final league standings will compete in the 2027 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 9-13 at First Horizon Center in Greensboro, N.C.

ACC Home Schedule

The Cavaliers’ home ACC schedule includes contests against SMU (Jan. 2), Boston College (Jan. 13), Georgia Tech (Jan. 27), Virginia Tech (Jan. 30), Duke (Feb. 6), Notre Dame (Feb. 13), Louisville (Feb. 15), Florida State (Feb. 27) and NC State (March 6).

ACC Road Schedule

Virginia’s road schedule consists of games at Clemson (Dec. 29), Stanford (Jan. 6), California (Jan. 9), Miami (Jan. 16), North Carolina (Jan. 19), Syracuse (Feb. 3), Pittsburgh (Feb. 9), Virginia Tech (Feb. 23) and Duke (March 1).

2026-27 Virginia Men’s Basketball Ticket Information

A limited number of season tickets are still available for Virginia men’s basketball and fans can click here to purchase. Single-game, group, and mini-plan ticket information will be available later this fall at uvatix.com. Please contact our ticket sales team at (434) 924-8821 to discuss other seating opportunities.

The LinkU Invitational Ticket Information

The Cavaliers play Vanderbilt at The LinkU Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. in Charleston, S.C. Tickets for The LinkU Invitational can be purchased online here. The promotional code for Virginia fans is uvaatcos.



Virginia-Richmond Exhibition Ticket/Parking Information

Virginia hosts Richmond in an exhibition contest on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. General admission tickets for $18 are on sale at uvatix.com.

2026-27 men’s basketball season ticket members will receive their quantity of seats within their season ticket package at no additional cost for the Virginia-Richmond exhibition.

Courtside season ticket members will receive their number of seats within their season ticket package in the same process.

JPJ suite holders will receive separate communication from the Virginia Athletics Foundation regarding suite reservations.

Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the JPJ garage, JPJ South, East and West lots, and The Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. Given the anticipated demand for premium seat locations, fans are encouraged to arrive early and park at The Park. A free fan shuttle will be available pregame and postgame at The Park, starting at 6 p.m.