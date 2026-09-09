Virginia Squash Announces 2026-27 Schedules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach Mark Allen has announced the 2026-27 season schedules for the men’s and women’s squash teams.

“I’m so excited for the season ahead,” said Allen. “We’ve arranged things slightly differently from the past few seasons, with the goal of arriving at Nationals in March with the entire team feeling a little fresher and ready to perform. We’ve reduced the overall number of matches we’re playing and grouped many of our toughest matches into two key competitive periods.”

The Cavaliers open the season at home against Drexel on Nov. 7 at the McArthur Squash Center. Virginia continues its early-season home slate against three Ivy League opponents, hosting Yale (Nov. 15), Columbia (Nov. 21), and Penn (Nov. 22).

Virginia closes the first portion of its schedule with a pair of road matches on Dec. 5 and 6, facing Harvard and Tufts.

“The idea is to create two clearly defined periods in which we can really build toward and embrace a high level of competition, while also giving ourselves more space between those stretches to recover, lift, train, and continue developing,” Allen said.

Both teams return to competition in January, heading to Florida for a special training trip that culminates in a neutral-site match against Denison on Jan. 13 in Boynton Beach.

The second half of the season includes a home match for the women against Georgetown. Both teams face Princeton, Trinity, and Williams on the road.