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Melissa Dudek/Virginia Athletics

Virginia Squash Announces 2026-27 Schedules

Head coach Mark Allen announced the men's and women's squash schedules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach Mark Allen has announced the 2026-27 season schedules for the men’s and women’s squash teams. 

“I’m so excited for the season ahead,” said Allen. “We’ve arranged things slightly differently from the past few seasons, with the goal of arriving at Nationals in March with the entire team feeling a little fresher and ready to perform. We’ve reduced the overall number of matches we’re playing and grouped many of our toughest matches into two key competitive periods.” 

The Cavaliers open the season at home against Drexel on Nov. 7 at the McArthur Squash Center. Virginia continues its early-season home slate against three Ivy League opponents, hosting Yale (Nov. 15), Columbia (Nov. 21), and Penn (Nov. 22).  

Virginia closes the first portion of its schedule with a pair of road matches on Dec. 5 and 6, facing Harvard and Tufts. 

“The idea is to create two clearly defined periods in which we can really build toward and embrace a high level of competition, while also giving ourselves more space between those stretches to recover, lift, train, and continue developing,” Allen said. 

Both teams return to competition in January, heading to Florida for a special training trip that culminates in a neutral-site match against Denison on Jan. 13 in Boynton Beach.  

The second half of the season includes a home match for the women against Georgetown. Both teams face Princeton, Trinity, and Williams on the road.  

 

2026-27 Virginia Men’s Squash Schedule

Nov. 7

Drexel

Charlottesville, Va

2 pm

Nov. 15

Yale

Charlottesville, Va

1:30 pm

Nov. 21

Columbia

Charlottesville, Va

12:30 pm

Nov. 22

Penn

Charlottesville, Va.       

2:30 pm

Dec. 5    

at Harvard

Cambridge, Mass.

12 pm

Dec. 6

at Tufts    

Hartford, Conn.

1:30 pm

Jan. 13   

Denison (N)

Boynton Beach, Fl.

11 am

Feb. 11

at Princeton

Princeton, N.J.

5 pm

Feb. 20

at Trinity

Harford, Conn.

1 pm

Feb. 21   

Williams (N)

Harford, Conn.

11 am
Jan. 17 vs Tufts (N) Springfield, Va. 1 pm
Jan. 18 at Drexel Philadelphia, Pa. 2:30 pm
Jan. 30 Western Ontario (N) Annapolis, Md. 4:30 pm
Feb. 21 vs Trinity (N) Philadelphia, Pa. 1 pm

2025-26 Women’s Schedule

Nov. 7

Drexel

Charlottesville, Va.

11:30 am

Nov. 15

Yale

Charlottesville, Va.

1:30 pm

Nov. 21

Columbia

Charlottesville, Va.

12:30 pm

Nov. 22

Penn

Charlottesville, Va.       

2:30 pm

Dec. 5   

at Harvard

Cambridge, Mass.

12 pm

Dec. 6

Tufts

Hartford, Conn.

11 am

Jan. 13 

Denison (N)

Boynton Beach, Fl.

11 am

Jan. 30

Georgetown

Charlottesville, Va

3 pm

Feb. 11

at Princeton

Princeton, N.J.

5 pm

Feb. 20 

at Trinity

Harford, Conn.

1 pm

Feb. 21  

Williams (N)

Harford, Conn

11 am
Jan. 31 vs Georgetown (N) Washington, D.C. 3 pm
Feb. 21 vs Trinity (N) Philadelphia, Pa. 1 pm

Men’s & Women’s Championships 

Jan. 22-24 CSA Individual Championships, New York, N.Y.
Feb. 12-14 MASC Championships, Philadelphia, Pa
March 4-7 CSA Team Nationals, TBD 