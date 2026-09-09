Virginia Ties for Sixth at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – First-year Zoe Cusack led the Cavaliers at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate after posting a final round 71 to finish tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 7-over 295 in the Wednesday’s final round and finish in a tie for sixth overall with a score of 3-over 867.

Cusack carded three birdies on the front nine of her final round which included the par-3 fourth hole. She finished the day with a score of 1-under 71 for a 54-hole score of 2-under 214. Cusack has recorded two rounds below par out of her first three as a collegiate golfer after posting a 5-under 67 in her debut.

Jaclyn LaHa tied for 15th overall combining for a score of 1-over 217 while Mira Berglund tied for 27th with a score of 3-over 219. Lily Reitter tied for 33rd at 6-over 222 after posting three consecutive rounds of 2-over 74. Elsie MacCleery placed 35th with a 54-hole score of 7-over 223.

The Cavaliers are back in action Sept. 21-22 when they travel north of the border to the Canadian Collegiate Invitational at Beacon Hall Country Club in Aurora, Canada.

Final Standings

Pos. Team To Par 1 Wake Forest -24 2 USC -14 3 Oregon -2 4 Auburn -1 5 South Carolina E T6 Virginia +3 T6 UCLA +3 8 North Carolina +26 9 Missouri +37 10 Houston +41 11 Kansas State +42 12 Minnesota +54

Virginia Individual Standings