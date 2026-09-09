Virginia Ties for Sixth at ANNIKA IntercollegiateVirginia Ties for Sixth at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

Virginia Ties for Sixth at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

First-year Zoe Cusack led the Cavaliers at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate after posting a final round 71 to finish tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 7-over 295 in the Wednesday’s final round and finish in a tie for sixth overall with a score of 3-over 867.

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – First-year Zoe Cusack led the Cavaliers at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate after posting a final round 71 to finish tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 7-over 295 in the Wednesday’s final round and finish in a tie for sixth overall with a score of 3-over 867.

Cusack carded three birdies on the front nine of her final round which included the par-3 fourth hole. She finished the day with a score of 1-under 71 for a 54-hole score of 2-under 214. Cusack has recorded two rounds below par out of her first three as a collegiate golfer after posting a 5-under 67 in her debut.

Jaclyn LaHa tied for 15th overall combining for a score of 1-over 217 while Mira Berglund tied for 27th with a score of 3-over 219. Lily Reitter tied for 33rd at 6-over 222 after posting three consecutive rounds of 2-over 74. Elsie MacCleery placed 35th with a 54-hole score of 7-over 223.

The Cavaliers are back in action Sept. 21-22 when they travel north of the border to the Canadian Collegiate Invitational at Beacon Hall Country Club in Aurora, Canada.

Final Standings

Pos.

Team

To Par

1

Wake Forest

-24

2

USC

-14

3

Oregon

-2

4

Auburn

-1

5

South Carolina

E

T6

Virginia

+3

T6

UCLA

+3

8

North Carolina

+26

9

Missouri

+37

10

Houston

+41

11

Kansas State

+42

12

Minnesota

+54

 Virginia Individual Standings

Pos.

Player

To Par

T5

Zoe Cusack

-2

T15

Jaclyn LaHa

+1

T27

Mira Berglund

+3

T33

Lily Reitter

+6

35

Elsie MacCleery

+7

 