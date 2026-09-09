Virginia Ties for Sixth at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – First-year Zoe Cusack led the Cavaliers at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate after posting a final round 71 to finish tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 7-over 295 in the Wednesday’s final round and finish in a tie for sixth overall with a score of 3-over 867.
Cusack carded three birdies on the front nine of her final round which included the par-3 fourth hole. She finished the day with a score of 1-under 71 for a 54-hole score of 2-under 214. Cusack has recorded two rounds below par out of her first three as a collegiate golfer after posting a 5-under 67 in her debut.
Jaclyn LaHa tied for 15th overall combining for a score of 1-over 217 while Mira Berglund tied for 27th with a score of 3-over 219. Lily Reitter tied for 33rd at 6-over 222 after posting three consecutive rounds of 2-over 74. Elsie MacCleery placed 35th with a 54-hole score of 7-over 223.
The Cavaliers are back in action Sept. 21-22 when they travel north of the border to the Canadian Collegiate Invitational at Beacon Hall Country Club in Aurora, Canada.
Final Standings
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
To Par
|
1
|
Wake Forest
|
-24
|
2
|
USC
|
-14
|
3
|
Oregon
|
-2
|
4
|
Auburn
|
-1
|
5
|
South Carolina
|
E
|
T6
|
Virginia
|
+3
|
T6
|
UCLA
|
+3
|
8
|
North Carolina
|
+26
|
9
|
Missouri
|
+37
|
10
|
Houston
|
+41
|
11
|
Kansas State
|
+42
|
12
|
Minnesota
|
+54
Virginia Individual Standings
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
To Par
|
T5
|
-2
|
T15
|
+1
|
T27
|
+3
|
T33
|
+6
|
35
|
+7