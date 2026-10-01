No. 11 Virginia Set to Host Stanford and No. 20 Cal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the longest homestand of the year, the No. 11 Virginia field hockey team (5-3, 1-2 ACC) will welcome Stanford (7-2, 0-1 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 2) and No. 20 Cal (5-3, 0-2 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 4) to Turf Field.

HOW TO WATCH

Both of the weekend matches will be broadcast on ACCNX. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official X account (@UVAFieldHockey).

Vs. Stanford on Friday at 5 p.m.

Live Stats

Live Stream

Vs. Cal on Sunday at Noon

Live Stats

Live Stream

MATCH NOTES

During the 2025 campaign, the Cavaliers went 8-1 in contests against ranked opponents and are 2-2 during the 2026 season.

Stanford enters the weekend with a 7-2 record. The Cardinal’s only two losses of the season came against No. 1 Northwestern and in their ACC opener against North Carolina.

Cal heads east with a 5-3 record on the year, with two of its three losses coming to ACC opponents in No. 12 Louisville and North Carolina.

Offensively, 11 different Cavaliers have scored a goal over the opening seven games of the season. Fourth year Mia Abello and first year Caitlin Connell pace the UVA attack with three goals each, while the dynamic duo of Catalina Quinteros Lauren Sloan and Livvy Barker have each netted a pair. Fourth year Emma Watchilla paces all Cavaliers with five assists. Connell leads all Cavaliers with eight points on the season.

Virginia enters the weekend with a 3-0 record against Stanford and a 4-2 mark against Cal.

UVA went 3-0 against the California schools in the 2025 season, including sweeping the West Coast swing during the regular season before dispatching Stanford in the quarterfinals of the ACC Championships.

ON THE HORIZON

Following the homestand, Virginia will hit the road for a pair of matches at Boston College (Oct. 9) and Wake Forest (Oct. 16).