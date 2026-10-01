Q&A with Favour Ibe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Favour Ibe joins the Cavaliers after a successful high school career at Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Md.). He averaged 18.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2.5 assists during the 2025-26 season and was named All-Elite Prep League First Team, All-EPL Defense and National Prep Championship Series Second Team All-America. Ibe, a four-star prospect, committed to Virginia in May of 2026.

Get to know the new Hoo in the Q&A below.

Why did you choose Virginia?

I trust the coaches a lot. We spoke during my high school recruitment process and coach Odom just looked like the right move.

How has Charlottesville been so far?

Charlottesville has been great. It’s been quiet, calm and peaceful but still a college town. Practice has been really great, too. We work hard, giving 100% all the time. Being a part of this team environment has been very cool.

What can fans expect from you this season?

Fans can expect me to give my all on the court, 100% energy, blocking shots, getting rebounds, picking my teammates up, running it down, catching lobs, setting good screens, and getting my teammates open.