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Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Q&A with Favour Ibe

Get to know the first-year center from Lagos, Nigeria

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Favour Ibe joins the Cavaliers after a successful high school career at Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Md.). He averaged 18.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2.5 assists during the 2025-26 season and was named All-Elite Prep League First Team, All-EPL Defense and National Prep Championship Series Second Team All-America. Ibe, a four-star prospect, committed to Virginia in May of 2026.

Get to know the new Hoo in the Q&A below.

Why did you choose Virginia?
I trust the coaches a lot. We spoke during my high school recruitment process and coach Odom just looked like the right move.

How has Charlottesville been so far?
Charlottesville has been great. It’s been quiet, calm and peaceful but still a college town. Practice has been really great, too. We work hard, giving 100% all the time. Being a part of this team environment has been very cool.

What can fans expect from you this season?
Fans can expect me to give my all on the court, 100% energy, blocking shots, getting rebounds, picking my teammates up, running it down, catching lobs, setting good screens, and getting my teammates open.

Men's BasketballCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JUNE 17 - Favour Ibe (34) during Virginia Men's Basketball practice in Charlottesville, VA on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

What’s one element of your game you’ve been working on this summer?
I’m going to say my post game. College guys are a lot stronger, so working to go up against a lot of taller and stronger opponents.

How did you get into playing basketball?
I actually started off playing soccer, and then I switched to basketball because I started getting taller, and taller, and taller. I was 15 when I realized it was something I could stick with.

What’s been your favorite moment in your basketball career so far?
I’m going to say the first time I dunked on somebody in a game. It was my sophomore year of high school.

What’s one thing you’re looking forward to this season?
I’m just looking forward to getting the season started and playing for UVA.

Men's BasketballCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JUNE 17 - Favour Ibe (34) during Virginia Men's Basketball practice in Charlottesville, VA on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Photo by Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Do you have any specific goals for this season, individually or as a team?
I’ve got a couple goals. I'd like to have a great season, do my best to be on the floor, bring the energy and do whatever I can do to help my team win. And of course, win as many games as we can.

What do you plan on studying?
I'm planning on studying business.

What’s one thing people might not know about you?
I can play the piano and I can solve a Rubik’s Cube. My fastest is 45 seconds.