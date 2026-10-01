Virginia Continues ACC Action at Cal, No. 13 Stanford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia wraps up its four-match road swing to open ACC play this weekend with a trip to California to face Cal on Friday and No. 13 Stanford on Saturday. First serve for both matches is set for 10 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers (5-6, 1-1 ACC) split their opening two matches of ACC play, earning a 3-2 comeback victory at Clemson last Friday after trailing 2-1 before falling in straight sets at Georgia Tech on Sunday. In the win over the Tigers, four Cavaliers recorded double-digit kills for the first time since 2024, led by Reese Wuebker (17), Emily Fowler (14), Reagan Ennist (11) and Becca Wight (11).

The Hoos offense has gone through its two outside hitters, as third-year Reese Wuebker leads the team with 2.98 kills per set while second-year Reagan Ennist has tallied 2.38 kills per set. Fourth-year middle has been a two-way threat, ranking 25th nationally with 1.43 blocks per set while hitting an efficient .361 for 1.67 kills per set, ranking fifth in the ACC in hitting percentage.

Cal (10-3, 0-2 ACC) dropped a pair of matches to now-ranked No. 5 SMU and No. 2 Pitt during the opening weekend of conference play after a 10-1 start to the season. First-year Abby Zimmerman leads the Golden Bears with 3.04 kills per set while fifth-year middle Cari Bohm’s 1.47 kills per set ranks 16th nationally.

No. 13 Stanford (7-6, 0-0 ACC) also dropped its first two ACC contests to Pitt and SMU after a gauntlet of a non-conference slate that saw the Cardinal earn wins over No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 15 Kansas. Senior right-side hitter Jordyn Harvey leads the Cardinal offense with 3.19 kills per set while junior middle Lizzy Andrew is hitting an efficient .442 for 2.86 kills per set.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Both Friday’s match at Cal and Saturday’s match at Stanford will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

NOTING THE HOOS

Fourth-year middle Emily Fowler ranks 25th nationally with 1.43 blocks per set. Her .361 hitting percentage is good for fifth in the ACC.

At her current pace, Fowler’s 1.43 blocks per set would be the fourth-best in a single season in UVA history.

Outside hitters Reese Wuebker and Reagan Ennist are both approaching the 500-kill mark in their careers. Wuebker, a third-year Ohio State transfer, enters the weekend with 482 career kills while Ennist, a second-year, has 476.

SERIES HISTORY

Cal leads the all-time series with Virginia, 2-1. The teams are even at 1-1 since Cal joined the ACC ahead of the 2024 season.

Stanford leads the all-time series with Virginia, 3-0 and is 2-0 against the Hoos as a member of the ACC.

ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers have their first pair of matches in the newly renovated Memorial Gymnasium against Duke next Friday and North Carolina next Sunday.





