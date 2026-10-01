Virginia Cross Country Returns to Action at Paul Short Run on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the penultimate meet of the 2026 regular season, the Virginia men’s and No. 15 women’s cross country programs set their sights on the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pa., on Friday (Oct. 2).

HOW TO FOLLOW

The races will not be streamed, but live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official X account (@UVAtfcc).

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

9:30 a.m. | Men’s Open Race

10:15 a.m. | Women’s Open Race

11:00 a.m. | College Men’s Gold Race

11:45 a.m. | College Women’s Gold Race

12:30 a.m. | College Men’s White Race

1:15 a.m. | College Women’s White Race

2:00 p.m. | College Men’s Brown Race

2:45 p.m. | College Women’s Brown Race

3:30 p.m. | College Men’s Green Race

4:15 p.m. | College Women’s Green Race

RANKINGS

The Virginia women enter the meet ranked No. 15 in the USTFCCCA Week 2 National Poll and third in the Southeast Region. The men were picked fourth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll.

NOTING THE CAVALIERS