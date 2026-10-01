Virginia Cross Country Returns to Action at Paul Short Run on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the penultimate meet of the 2026 regular season, the Virginia men’s and No. 15 women’s cross country programs set their sights on the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pa., on Friday (Oct. 2).
HOW TO FOLLOW
The races will not be streamed, but live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official X account (@UVAtfcc).
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
9:30 a.m. | Men’s Open Race
10:15 a.m. | Women’s Open Race
11:00 a.m. | College Men’s Gold Race
11:45 a.m. | College Women’s Gold Race
12:30 a.m. | College Men’s White Race
1:15 a.m. | College Women’s White Race
2:00 p.m. | College Men’s Brown Race
2:45 p.m. | College Women’s Brown Race
3:30 p.m. | College Men’s Green Race
4:15 p.m. | College Women’s Green Race
RANKINGS
The Virginia women enter the meet ranked No. 15 in the USTFCCCA Week 2 National Poll and third in the Southeast Region. The men were picked fourth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll.
NOTING THE CAVALIERS
- Last time out, the UVA women won the 6k race at the Sean Earl Loyola Lakefront Invitational, while the men placed 13th in the 8k race.
- Stella Kermes paced the Cavaliers with an 11th-place finish and a personal best time of 19:43.39. The UVA quartet of Gillian Bushee (12th), Carly Wilkes (13th), Cate DeSousa (17th) and Tatum Olsen (18th) nabbed top-20 finishes to solidify the Virginia victory.
- On the men’s side, first year Luke Hnatt led the way for UVA with a 30th-place finish. Hnatt was joined in the top 40 by fellow Cavalier Sean Gray, who finished 37th.
- Chase Gilbert earned ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week honors after her performance at the Virginia Invitational. The first year placed 11th and was one of seven Cavaliers who finished in the top 15.
- On the women’s side, UVA returns five top finishers from a squad that finished 24th at the 2025 NCAA Championships. The returners include Tatum David, Gillian Bushee, Stella Kermes, Tatum Olesen and Cate DeSousa.
- The Virginia men are coming off the program’s best team finish at the 2025 NCAA Cross Country Championships since 1984. Gary Martin landed All-America honors and led the Cavaliers to a seventh-place finish.