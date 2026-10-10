Virginia Clinches CSL Championship Berth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swim teams combined to win a College Swimming League (CSL) match on Friday (Oct. 9) at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Cavaliers won 13 individual races, one relay, one Skins competition and one Super Skins to tally 567 points. Tennessee finished second (535), Louisville third (315.5) and Michigan fourth (302.5).

With this victory, Virginia clinched a spot in the College Swimming League Championship match, to be held on Friday, Nov. 6, in Indianapolis, Ind. Four teams will advance to the championship match. Virginia is the first to officially qualify.

CSL matches are dual-gender, with points earned in men’s and women’s events accumulating to a single team score for each institution.

Virginia led the match heading into the final two events of the evening: the men’s and women’s 4x50 Medley Relay Super Skins. The women’s A relay received a yellow card and was disqualified in the second heat, allowing Tennessee to narrow the points gap to eight points heading into the men’s Super Skins. Virginia’s A Relay won the event and secured the team victory for the Cavaliers.

Maximus Williamson was named the meet’s Male MVP. Williamson won the 100 Free in 41.41, earning 15 points for the win, including six “jackpot” points for the margin of victory over the last three swimmers. He also won the 200 IM and swam the breaststroke leg of the Super Skins Medley Relay.

Claire Curzan won the Skins title for the second time this season, this time with the 50 Fly being the selected stroke, winning all four rounds. She won the Skins title in the Cavaliers’ first CSL match when it was a 50 Backstroke competition. She also won the 100 and 200 Fly individual races today.

The College Swimming League is a brand-new, dynamic league poised to revolutionize college swimming with high-octane, fan-focused competition. Each of the 12 teams in the CSL competes in two regular-season matches, trying to earn a spot in the four-team championship match.

Race Winners

Sara Curtis: 50 Free (21.06), 100 Back (49.74)

Claire Curzan: 100 Fly (49.90), 200 Fly (1:50.10)

Katie Grimes: 500 Free (4:34.20)

Thomas Heilman: 100 Fly (44.89), 200 Fly (1:41.03)

David King: 200 Back (1:37.92)

Anna Moesch: 100 Free (46.39), 200 Free (1:42.74)

Spencer Nicholas: 100 IM (47.13)

Maximus Williamson: 100 Free (41.41), 200 IM (1:42.60)

4x50 Free Relay: Sara Curtis, Claire Curzan, Jessica Thompson, Anna Moesch (1:24.73)

4x50 Medley Relay Super Skins Winners

Men: Spencer Nicholas, Maximus Williamson, Thomas Heilman, Alexandre Chalendar

NOTES

The Cavaliers finished 1-2 in the 500 Free (Katie Grimes/Cavan Gormsen) the 100 Free (Anna Moech/Madi Mintenko) and the 200 IM (Maximus Williamson/Sebatien Sergile)

Freshman Danis Volontir advanced to the final round of the 50 Breast Skins

Claire Curzan also jackpotted three swimmers to score 15 points in the 200 Fly

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