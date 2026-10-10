Virginia Competed With Split Squad at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed in a dual meet against UNCW on Saturday (Oct. 10) at the David B. Allen Natatorium in Wilmington, N.C.

The Virginia women won all 12 individual events and both relays. The meet used a combined men's and women's team tally that included diving points, with UNCW winning 326-247.

Lily Gormsen (500 & 1000 Free), Nina Jazy (100 Free, 100 Breast), Lana Pudar (100 & 200 Fly) and Alyssa Sagle (100 & 200 Back) each had multiple wins for the women.

Second-year Davin Lindholm won his first collegiate race, the men’s lone victory, the 100 Breast. Seth Collet was second in the 500 and 1000 Free. Nathan Carr was second in the 200 Fly and third in the 100 Fly.

Individual Race Winners

Katie Christopherson: 200 Breast (2:11.98)

Lily Gormsen: 500 Free (4:59.08), 1000 Free (10:16.99)

Nina Jazy: 100 Free (48.65), 100 Breast (1:00.62)

Jana Pavalic: 50 Free (22.53)

Lana Pudar: 100 Fly (53.22), 200 Fly (1:56.11)

Roos Rottink: 200 Free (1:47.86)

Alyssa Sagle: 100 Back (52.70), 200 Back (1:57.16)

Emma Redman: 200 IM (1:59.17)

Davin Lindholm: 100 Breast (55.03)

Relay Winners

200 Medley Relay: Roos Rottink, Emma Redman, Lawson Ficken, Jana Pavalic 1:38.52

200 Free Relay: Nina Jazy, Caden Martin, Lawson Ficken, Alyssa Sagle 1:31.14

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